Customers & Products



Engineering Group



Engineering and Quality Lead_ bp pulse

This role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery, leading a team of dedicated discipline engineers.

In this role You will:

Performance manage engineering team and engineering contractors’ day to day activities.

Performance Management of the Contractor Engineering team

Provide technical screening and technical direction on site related issues

Work with the Health, Safety, Security, and Environment departments, and retain accountability for the HSSE

Monitor the performance of bp staff, taking ownership for their career development and well-being.

Ensure projects meet engineering standards and that design proceeds compliant with bp’s Operating Management System (OMS)

Actively plan for and mitigate key risks throughout the project execution life-cycle

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe

Support the Global Engineering Manager creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/ go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers and the and Global Engineering manager on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

We have the following requirements:

University degree in engineering

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving installations

Performance management of engineering complex projects.

Supervision the work delivered though EPC contractors

Extensive major project experience with strong design engineering/procurement background

Deliver HSSE performance.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Strong planning and organizing ability

Good understanding of business drivers and the ability to align design philosophies

Fluent French and English language knowledge is a must

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.

