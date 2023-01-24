Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for an Enterprise Coach, who will help solve for some of our biggest strategic impediments and growth opportunities in some of bp’s most exciting customer facing businesses, through evolving their ways of working.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the great opportunity to partner and help diagnose complex organisational problems with bp leaders in Customer & Products (C&P). You will also partner with another Enterprise Coach, with each role being accountable for and overseeing ways of working outcomes in specified areas.



This is a significant role where you will lead and prioritise agility coaching teams across regions to embed sustainable and agile ways of working in the organisation.



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury or London offices, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

About the role:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Focus on business agility outcomes, inspiring change at executive levels and managing the agility portfolio within specified sub-entities in C&P

Offer unbiased, independent observations and diagnosis of complex organisational problems

Define strategic vision and roadmap, applying strategic thinking by considering internal business objectives and external market conditions to outline the agility roadmap and OKR’s

Own, manage and communicate the different sub-entity roadmaps and translate it into an Enterprise portfolio backlog

Be accountable for the effective deployment of agility investment within specific sub-entities in C&P, in partnership with the supported business / sub-entity

Support the ongoing management of opportunity pipeline-Scoping, prioritising and allocating resource in partnership with the supported business / sub-entity, and supported by coaching squad leads

Support the ongoing coaching capability review and effectiveness, working with the Centre of Expertise to develop our coaches and squad leads through the discipline structure

Provide business agility expertise to bp leaders and teams to enable increased value, delivered sooner

Lead ongoing transparent evaluations of engagements and their value realisation with the businesses and teams

Mentor and steer coaches both technically and by providing business and macro environment context

Develop and mentor team members to ensure ongoing succession





About you:



You will have a minimum of a Bachelors Degree. Ideally, you will also have the following certifications/trainings (desirable):

IC Agile - Agility in the Enterprise certification

Systems thinking certification

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification

Scaled Agile Frameworks certification

Lean Portfolio Management training

Kanban System Design training



It would be essential that you have:

Experience in agile ways of working at scale

Proven ability to scope and implement improvements for complex organisational problems

Experience leading or managing change in an operating environment (Business unit level and above)

Experience working with leadership roles and demonstrating influencing skills (VP Level and above)

Proven ability of thriving in a fast-paced environment

Experience of working with senior leaders and providing constructive challenge with empathy

Experience in working in marketing, sales, strategy or operational capacities in the Retail or Convenience space



In terms of key skills and capabilities, you will also have:

Future-focussed strategic thinking

Strong diagnostics and problem-solving skills, with ability to diagnose complex organisational problems

A data & insights driven mentality, with a deep understanding of customer insights

Measurement (Value realisation) skills

Ability to build strong collaborative relationships at both a local and global level

Strong strategic and business knowledge

Enterprise thinking skills

Strong stakeholder engagement and management skills

Excellent communication and change management skills

Robust negotiation skills, facilitation and influencing skills

Strong leadership skills, with passion for coaching and mentoring





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!