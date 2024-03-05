Enterprise Operation Expert

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Digital transformation is one of the key strategies of bp Castrol. To build the top-class digital products for business success, especially in membership, loyalty program, live-stream campaign, e-Commerce, etc.

Key Accountabilities:

Be proactive and accountable for the success of your own designed product in every single aspect, from business value, function design, ease-to-use, UI/UX, etc. You will let your product talk as your first principle and win credit from it.

Plan and manage product roadmap by setting, prioritizing, and managing the backlog of Castrol's digital product through excellent communication with partners and working with the team on sprint planning, testing and delivery.

Design the product framework of mid/large scaled end-to-end digital capabilities. Be the leaders to coordinate different supporting roles to complete tasks.

Act as the Business-Product Team interface & you endorse End-to-end responsibility in product development lifecycle.

Prioritize demands, based on Value of Enablement, in close collaboration with the business partners (Functions, senior management and global stakeholders)

Qualify and quantify requirements, supported by the rest of the Product Team, specify User Stories

Work with other Product Owners cross-Product Area to prioritize user stories to satisfy cross Area dependencies such as a product release

Understand users via market analysis, user interviews, behavioral analytics, and collaboration with the CRM, Digital, Marketing and Sales teams. As Product Owner, you will capture and refine feature requests, schedule releases, and coordinate sprints. You should be able to identify user needs, animate design thinking sessions, help your stakeholders understand a business value and work with cross-functional teams to manage product releases.

Assess value, business cases, and prioritize stories, epics, and themes to ensure work focuses on those with a maximum value that are aligned with product strategy. Write User Stories, in collaboration with Business Analysts and present them to the squad

Frame product evolutions and improvements, along with UX-UI Design Team and Technical Product Lead

Build and maintain the Product Requirement Document on your user stories, be able to explain requirements in different types of diagrams such as Wireframe, Swim-Lane Process Flow, Sequence Diagram, Gant Chart, etc.

You are accountable for the adoption of your features: communicate internally about features, their evolutions, and the product vision they carry.

Test your features and be the go/no-go decision maker, and be accountable for quality

Monitor features’ performance, adoption and user-friendliness using analytics. Accountable for the created product(s), delivering in the product model and communicating the product needs with business partners.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree or above with Computer science / Engineering / Marketing major preferred but not limited.

10 years’ working experience with 5+ years in digital product design would be preferred.

Internet company experience would be preferred

Consumer, Workshop, CRM, Loyalty program, e-commerce related digital product design preferred

Project management capabilities with excellent communications and resource management.

Good sense on story telling and manage exposure of the product owned.

Good sense on digital marketing operations and the value behind, be able to co-work with business team on operation plan

Skills & Competencies

Strategic & creative product management

Agile and DevOps methodology

Cross-functional teams collaboration to deliver on a common goal, demonstrating interpersonal skills to build trusted relationships with the wider elevate makers community

Defining and organizing the product roadmap

Product design experience with different type of systems/modules such as CRM, e-Commerce, Order, User, Mini-program/APP/PC

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.