ROLE SYNOPSIS
bp is reinventing itself, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. Our Innovation and Engineering teams develop and maintain the strategic platforms that enable our future digital vision.
As an Enterprise Security Architect, you will be delivering security strategies and enterprise architecture deliverables to progress how bp thinks and what it does about cyber security right across the bp organization. You will support standard development and focus on enterprise cloud security, container & API security and how to integrate security into the continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines. You will design security operating models for protection, detection, response and recovery.
You will work with various stakeholders across Security Engineering, Digital Enterprise, CT&I and SOC to understand their requirements, provide recommendations and deliver solutions. You smartly prioritize delivery to meet the needs of multiple customers.
You will have a passion for people and technology and a fascination with how it will shape the future. You must be able to set a compelling vision of the future and lay out the path to get there. You will be persuasive and able to deliver compelling materials to back your thinking and work with solutions teams to deliver them. You will also act as a mentor and share your experience and knowledge with our next-generation talent and peers in related areas.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
