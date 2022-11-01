Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS



bp is reinventing itself, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. Our Innovation and Engineering teams develop and maintain the strategic platforms that enable our future digital vision.

As an Enterprise Security Architect, you will be delivering security strategies and enterprise architecture deliverables to progress how bp thinks and what it does about cyber security right across the bp organization. You will support standard development and focus on enterprise cloud security, container & API security and how to integrate security into the continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines. You will design security operating models for protection, detection, response and recovery.

You will work with various stakeholders across Security Engineering, Digital Enterprise, CT&I and SOC to understand their requirements, provide recommendations and deliver solutions. You smartly prioritize delivery to meet the needs of multiple customers.

You will have a passion for people and technology and a fascination with how it will shape the future. You must be able to set a compelling vision of the future and lay out the path to get there. You will be persuasive and able to deliver compelling materials to back your thinking and work with solutions teams to deliver them. You will also act as a mentor and share your experience and knowledge with our next-generation talent and peers in related areas.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Architecture: You rigorously develop and maintain core enterprise architect deliverables such as Technical Reference Models, Tech-radars, Key Design Decisions and Reference Architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the digital products you create and actively seek new and emerging technologies which will advance bp’s IT capability and lead experiments in their adoption.

Technology : As a technologist, you will have an eye for emerging new technologies and standards and have a passion for learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies and rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.



Safety and Compliance : The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs, and processes enhance operational safety culture and improve our digital security.



Team : You will play an integral role in building the team's skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".



Relationships : You will build strong relationships across the business and digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members inside and outside bp.

FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science/Information Security or equivalent work experience

Industry-recognized certifications such as CISSP or equivalent work experience

ABOUT YOU

Confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, building, and supporting transformational enterprise-wide security projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of cloud security, and secure development lifecycle . You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Understanding of Container and API security and knowledge of any emerging threats associated with those technologies.

Understanding of Agile IT Service Management (ITSM) and DevOps.

Experience and exposure to significant regulatory and cybersecurity standards and frameworks, including SoX, (PCI) DSS, ISO 27001/27002, NIST, CIS etc.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

Proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

Ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Leadership & EQ

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within IT&S & the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You comply with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!