Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Innovation & Engineering Team and advance your career as a



Enterprise Technology Engineer (Credit Risk – Automation Testing)

Innovation & Engineering is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Support Credit Risk DevOps Manager and Technical leads in designing and execution test scenarios and where possible identify areas for automation to support delivery

Work with geographically diverse delivery groups (BA’s QA’s and Developers) and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the organisational change procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate in the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all

Work closely with Quality Analysts to get test coverage, and to triage test failures

Coordinate between Scrum Master, Product owner and other team members to understand and articulate business requirement and convert them into project test scenarios

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues

Maintaining backlogs, tasks, test reports and attending daily stand-ups

Creating and performing different types of functional and nonfunctional test scenarios in Azure DevOps tool

Promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do

What You will need to be successful:

Experience of Automation Testing with Java and Selenium

Core hands-on experience with test automation tools like Selenium, Azure DevOps and CI/CD pipeline tools and their integration with version control tools like ADO, GitHub etc.

Hands on experience with SQL writing Queries to validate the data between the source and the target

Excellent communication skills and ownership attitude to manage expectations with Product Manager and developers

Sound understanding of Behavioral driven frameworks using Specflow

Excellent knowledge and experience working with test automation for testing different trading and shipping functionalities

Good hands-on experience in webapp and desktop UI automation, API Automation and performance testing

Solid programming skills to create, maintain, and complete automated test scripts using various tools and frameworks

Track-record of working within a defined Agile Kanban and/or Scrum frameworks and environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.