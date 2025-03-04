Enterprise Technology Engineer - ESRI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

The Enterprise Technology Engineer helps to deliver our pioneering Geospatial Platform. As part of our Geospatial Technology Team, within Oil and Gas Technology, you’ll work on meaningful projects across production, projects, subsurface, wells and crisis, gaining exposure to pioneering technologies and real-world applications. You will work closely with the various teams and stakeholders to provide specialist platform support and engineering.

The Enterprise Technology Engineer is a technical role for those who have a passion for data and a zeal to unlock and use Geospatial Technology to inform better business decisions.

What you will deliver

Silent delivery of the Geospatial Platform. Deliver support requests.

Assist the Geospatial business teams to develop and deploy new geospatial techniques and technologies.

Conduct maintenance and evergreening activities for our Geospatial Technology suite (e.g. upgrades, troubleshooting, patching, integrations, customisations).

Analyse, debug and rectify issues arising out of QA, customer and end user testing.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Hands-on experience on ESRI suite of products.

Experience – 3+ years in a similar role

Strong Esri product solving skills.

Some experience in Esri system installation and upgrade.

Hands-on experience in ArcPy, ArcGIS API for JavaScript.

Analyze, debug and rectify issues arising out of QA, customer and end user testing.

Participate in daily scrums, cater to other documentation needs in following an agile methodology.

Collaborate with global teams and businesses to validate various use-cases and create innovative solution.

Person would be responsible for coming up with efficient algorithms to solve complex business problems.

Present information to clients and collaborators in verbal or written format.

System Performance testing via Esri supported tools.

Basic knowledge of Esri system design.

Product Experience on:

Microsoft Azure Cloud (certification would be preferred)

ArcGIS Enterprise (ArcGIS Portal, ArcGIS Server and roles, Datastore(s))

ArcGIS Online

ArcSDE v11.0

ArcGIS Pro v3.x

Survey123

Esri Mobile Apps – Field Maps, Quick Capture etc.

FME Form & Flow v2023.x+ administration

Python, JavaScript, PowerShell scripting

ArcGIS API for Python

Microsoft SQL Server 2019+

Qualifications:

Bachelors / Master’s degree, GIS, Geographic Science, Computer Science, Survey Engineering, Related Field, or related Bachelor’s degree with some relevant experience

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.