Enterprise Technology Engineer

Grade I Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Role Synopsisbp is establishing a new digital hub in Pune, one of India's major technology centres. Digitization of bp’s businesses is a key component of pivoting to become an integrated energy company. We are looking for curious minds who are motivated by the opportunity to build and push the boundaries of digital solutions, be results-oriented, take delivery ownership and encourage others to explore, experiment and excel.The AWS Senior Platform Engineer is a specialist in delivering well-engineered solutions for the bp enterprise AWS platform and for customers. You are passionate about technology and infrastructure-as-code mentality, seek to learn from others, love to explore existing solutions in more detail, and developing new skills and domain expertise.Key DimensionsPeople Responsibility: NoneTechnology Responsibility: Design, build, operate, and improve highly resilient AWS products and services of the AWS platform.Financial Responsibility: NoneKey Accountabilities Build reusable code and libraries for future use, ensuring alignment with the agile culture and development standards.Deliver scalable, test-able, and reliable solution components.Support the staff engineer and architect to develop technical platform designs for platform, breaking them down into refined user stories.Seek to broaden subject matter expertise in multiple AWS products.Test solutions prior to releasing to customers.Active participation in Engineering Kanban and/or scrum and a champion of the agile culture.Desirable Education Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in relevant field of studyCertified AWS Developer and AWS Solution Architect associateDesirable Experience and CapabilityRequired CriteriaExperience using AWS LandingZone, AWS Lambda, AWS API Gateway, AWS CloudWatch, AWS CodePipeline.Strong scripting skills in AWS CloudFormation and Python.Experience in AWS Networking - Direct Connect and/or Transit Gateway.Building script-assisted and tool-assisted CI/CD pipelines using git (GitLab preferred) and relevant pipeline testing, integration, and deployment components.Practical experience with automation frameworks, the use and development of REST-based APIs and a passion for open-source approaches to application development.Working in Agile and DevOps methodologies.Customer focused with a passion for continuous improvement at the team level.Eagerness to stay ahead of the latest AWS related platforms in the cloud.Continuously find opportunities for new components or design improvements.Preferred CriteriaCertified AWS DevOps Engineer Professional, AWS Solution Architect associateKey BehaviorsEmpathetic: We care about our people, our community & our planet.Curious: We seek to explore & innovate.Creative: We imagine the outstanding.Inclusive: We bring out the best in each other.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



