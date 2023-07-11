Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



The IL platform comprises multiple components based on ROSA (Red Hat OpenShift on AWS), AMQ as the core technology along with Java, spring, open adaptor. Your role will be to develop and support these IL components based on customer requirements. You will be trained to provide hands-on support of IL platform operations on Red Hat OpenShift.

Your job is critical to ensuring the seamless 24/7 operations of the Integration Layer across three major trading hubs in the United Kingdom, United States of America, and Singapore. You will be required to provide operational support for the platform, which includes working within a rotating weekend shift pattern that follows the sun. You are required to work in rotational shift during weekend once or twice in a month and during weekdays you will be supporting UK hours.

Key Responsibilities:

Platforms & Support : Develop and operate technology solutions to meet user requirements.

Technology: Build knowledge of internal and external technology developments, help to deliver process and system improvements for IL Engineering and ensure best practice is shared across the team.

Programming / Software Development: Design, code, test, review and document complex programs and scripts from agreed specifications, using agreed standards and tools to achieve a well-engineered result.

Documentation and Transition: Design high quality documentation as part of the development lifecycle.

Release and Deployment: Assess and analyse components for release to production. Engage relevant teams to efficiently schedule releases. Maintain the test artifacts – manual or automatic - under appropriate configuration management.

Systems Installation and Maintenance: Install or remove hardware and/or software using supplied installation instructions and tools. Handover to the client, where appropriate. Test, fix and document test results in accordance with agreed procedures. Report details of all hardware/software items that have been installed or removed so that configuration management records can be updated.

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

University Degree with focus on IT or equivalent.

Experience of working on message driven integration architecture scenarios such as message bus e.g., AMQ.

Experience of cloud technologies, such as AWS cloud native, Kubernetes, containers, operating K native applications.

Experience of integration frameworks such as open adapter framework, java spring boot or similar.

Experience in Java programming or other modern object-oriented programming language.

Familiarity with database operations e.g., Oracle or another database platform.

Proven ability to troubleshoot and debug using latest monitoring tools and mechanisms e.g., Splunk

Motivated individual with a desire to learn rapidly changing cloud technologies.

Able to learn a new technical stack and contribute towards proof of concepts.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



