Enterprise Technology Engineer

Grade I Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using basic technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, monitoring costs, handling issues and identifying and escalating risks to ensure project objectives are met. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Grade I
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Technical Skills
Financial Expertise
Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills
Communication and Collaboration
Project Management
Preferred Skills:
Key Behaviours
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.