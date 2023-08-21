Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade I Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using basic technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, monitoring costs, handling issues and identifying and escalating risks to ensure project objectives are met. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting project and product delivery, using basic technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, monitoring costs, handling issues and identifying and escalating risks to ensure project objectives are met. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.



Technical Skills

Proficiency in SAP S/4HANA Finance functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules

Deep Knowledge of SAP Finance modules are necessary, i.e., Financial Accounting (FI), Management Accounting (CO), Asset Accounting (AA), Project Systems (PS), Accounts Payables (AP), Accounts Receivables (AR), Joint Venture Accounting (JVA).

Financial Expertise

Strong understanding of financial accounting principles, financial reporting standards (e.g., IFRS, GAAP), and best practices in finance.

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to analyse complex financial data and provide actionable insights.

Communication and Collaboration

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical audiences

Project Management

Proven experience in project management, leading successful SAP S/4HANA Finance implementations and upgrades

Preferred Skills:

Certification in S4 Hana Finance will be an added advantage.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.

Key Behaviours

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



