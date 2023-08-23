Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics whilst, leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. BP is on its digital journey and ERP is at the heart of it. Are you passionate about bringing together the world of ERP & Business to drive change? ERP team are a cross-collaborative team of experts who build, integrate, manage and maintain systems like SAP to drive the ERP for bp at rapid pace. You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and co innovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that cares and brings out the best in each other. Candidate will be Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using basic technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, monitoring costs, handling issues and identifying and escalating risks to ensure project objectives are met. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis

We are currently seeking an experienced and knowledgeable SAP S/4HANA - Group Reporting Subject Matter Expert (SME) to join our team.

As an SME, you will be a crucial member of our ERP Transformation Team, responsible for driving the successful implementation and optimization of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting solution. Your expertise will play a pivotal role in streamlining financial reporting processes, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards, and providing valuable insights to support informed decision-making at the group level.

This role is Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambition of our high value ERP initiatives and the enablement of technologies and platforms that will support our finance transformation and net zero ambition.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, information Technology or a related field with deep accounting, reporting and compliance knowledge.

Chartered Accountant degree is desirable.

Years of experience: 5-8 years of relevant experience in SAP Finance with a minimum of 2+ SAP Central Finance group reporting implementation experiences

Technical Skills and other requirements

Technical Skills In-depth knowledge of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting functionalities, configuration, and integration with other SAP modules In-depth knowledge of SAP's Financial Consolidation (FC) and Group Reporting Data Collection capabilities In-depth knowledge and understanding of SAP best Practices (1SG, 28B, 3LX & 4BV) for Group reporting SLT & real time data replication AIF interface and error handling ICMR, Planning consolidations, eliminations, Global accounts, FS items, Data mapping, reporting rules & governance MDG integration of Central Finance with SAP and other non-SAP solutions GRDC and other possible mode of data load Good understanding of SAP architecture and all interface technologies like IDOC, RFC and others. Excellent understanding of Initial data load and real time data replication, Consolidation monitor monitoring and batch job monitoring etc. In-depth Knowledge of Month end quarter end processes. Deep understanding of business partner concept, document splitting key and value mapping and cost object mapping.



Financial Expertise Strong understanding of global accounting principles and financial reporting standards (e.g., IFRS, US GAAP) Ability to interpret complex financial data and provide actionable insights. Expertise in E2E finance processes supported by central finance including but not limited to central payment, open item management, credit management, intercompany transactions, consolidations, group & external reporting, Sox compliance etc...

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with attention to detail and accuracy Capacity to handle multiple priorities and deliver results in a fast-paced environment.

Communication and Collaboration Require excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. Ability to translate technical concepts into user-friendly language for non-technical users.

Project Management Demonstrated project management skills, leading successful implementations and managing project timelines.



Preferred Skills:

Certification in S4 Hana Finance, Central Finance or Group Reporting will be an added advantage.

ABAP debugging skills will be an added advantage.

Key Behaviours

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



