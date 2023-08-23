Enterprise Technology Engineer

As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics whilst, leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. BP is on its digital journey and ERP is at the heart of it. Are you passionate about bringing together the world of ERP & Business to drive change? ERP team are a cross-collaborative team of experts who build, integrate, manage and maintain systems like SAP to drive the ERP for bp at rapid pace. You will need to solve complex business challenges whilst collaborating and co innovating globally, backed by a culture that encourages creativity and curiosity, and a team that cares and brings out the best in each other. Candidate will be Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using basic technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, monitoring costs, handling issues and identifying and escalating risks to ensure project objectives are met. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.
As BP moves from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, there is a need to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and market dynamics whilst, leveraging capability to seize opportunities in new markets and lead in sustainability. BP is on its digital journey and ERP is at the heart of it.
We are currently seeking an experienced and knowledgeable SAP S/4HANA - Group Reporting Subject Matter Expert (SME) to join our team.
As an SME, you will be a crucial member of our ERP Transformation Team, responsible for driving the successful implementation and optimization of SAP S/4HANA Group Reporting solution. Your expertise will play a pivotal role in streamlining financial reporting processes, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards, and providing valuable insights to support informed decision-making at the group level.
This role is Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambition of our high value ERP initiatives and the enablement of technologies and platforms that will support our finance transformation and net zero ambition.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}
