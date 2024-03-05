Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.

You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

Manage and maintain application infrastructure, including servers and cloud environments. Ensure application reliability, availability, scalability, and security.

Lead the solving and resolution of complex application issues and incidents. Conduct in-depth analysis, root cause identification, and implement corrective actions. Coordinate with multi-functional teams for timely incident resolution.

Monitor and analyze application performance, capacity, and utilization. Identify performance bottlenecks, congestion, and latency issues. Implement software optimizations, such as message traffic, and caching mechanisms. Ensure optimal application performance and scalability.

Design and implement process automation and orchestration solutions using tools like Azure DevOps delivery pipeline, or Python. Streamline server provisioning, configuration management, and repetitive tasks to improve efficiency and reduce manual errors.

Participate in enhancement projects, including application upgrades, migrations, and technology refresh. Define user stories, acceptance criteria, and deliverables. Estimate story points and capacity, manage timelines, and ensure successful project deliveries within timeline constraints.

Maintain comprehensive application and coding documentation, including architecture diagrams, configurations, and standard operating procedures.

Stay up to date with emerging technologies and standard methodologies. Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to improve application performance, security, and reliability.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

The typical candidate will have 1 or more years of proven experience in software development and operations maintenance.

Demonstrated knowledge of DevOps, software development and architecture.

Strong experience with software implementation and operations, including application deployment and cloud environments.

Hands-on experience with development with Visual Studio, Git

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and collaborators up to senior executive level.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., C#, Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Enterprise Technologies, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

