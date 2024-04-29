Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skill. Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform. Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.!

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Build and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.!

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

A definition of the knowledge, skills, abilities and attributes that the candidate needs to have and/or.

Proficiencies (action, behaviour or outcome that the candidate should be able to demonstrate)!

Minimum of 2 years’ experience with the Maritime market using either an iterative or waterfall approach while having engaged other digital subject areas in the development of digital solutions.

Experience of working across various Shipping business domain areas like Engineering & Marine, procurement, Fleet Management, safety and compliance, HR etc.

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology including tools like MS ADO, Task planning and effort estimation. Working experience of business process mapping using tools like Visio, Mural etc.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to executive level.

Working experience of data requirements collecting to drive business insights and business analytics reporting dashboards.

Validated experience handling BA domain in complex/ enterprise projects from start to finish, with a track record of delivering successful outcome. Strong understanding of business process management and optimization methodologies and tools. Experience working with technical teams which have designed and implemented enterprise-level solutions.!

Desirable criteria:

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)!

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience giving and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Knowledge of Microsoft technology stack

Basic knowledge of data science or data analytics

Basic understanding of implementation of new technologies like Generative AI and Microsoft co-pilot

PM & Agile certifications - PMI, PRINCE 2, BCS, Scrum Alliance.!

Relevant industry certifications - CBAP or BPN.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



