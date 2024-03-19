This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.

You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

Accountabilities

•Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

•Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

•Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

•Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

•Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Education

•Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

•Microsoft Certified Professional in supporting Windows Server

Experience

•Relevant experience in Windows-centric infrastructure design and support role with a background in end-to-end support of IT environments (hardware and software stacks).

•Good experience in supporting Windows Server, including Windows Server 2019, ESXI and Hyper-V infrastructures.

•Good experience in supporting Windows 10 or Windows 11 Operating Systems.

•Experience in managing the infrastructure and deployed servers of remote branch offices, preferably experience in the maritime industry.

•Good PowerShell scripting skills and ability to automate Microsoft Windows server and client jobs.

•The ability to consume business requirements and translate them into deliverables as part of a team responsible for critical infrastructure.

•Work with business partners, external suppliers and other bp I&E teams to deliver security updates and new software releases to the bp Fleet.

Desirable criteria

•Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

•Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

•Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

•Good experience in planning and delivering major IT infrastructure and upgrade projects (like Windows 10 client upgrades, virtual server migrations to new hardware/new hypervisor types, etc),

Good understanding of system management tools (MS SCCM, LANDesk, etc.)

•Working knowledge of Azure Stack HCI knowledge.

•Working knowledge IoT platform and device management.

•Good understanding and experience in troubleshooting networking.

•Experience in 24/7 Major Incident resolution required to troubleshoot across the infrastructure to resolve incidents of varied and unpredictable nature remotely.

•Experience with troubleshooting infrastructure to determine the route cause of application issues i.e. Windows Server configuration, middleware, firewall rules etc.

•Good knowledge of DevOps practices.

•Occasional visit vessels globally to upgrade existing systems or carry out on-site troubleshooting.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.