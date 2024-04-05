Enterprise Technology Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Software Tester, you will play a critical role to work in close partnership with business and I&E collaborator teams in ensuring the quality and reliability of GPTA Integration Services software products. This role requires a thorough attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and responsible for designing and implementing test plans, identifying defects, and collaborating with multi-functional teams to deliver high-quality software products/solutions.

Understanding real-time Integration technologies, requirements and creating key test work you're doing such as test strategies, plans scripts, scenarios, and test data.

Collaborate with GPTA functional teams and customers to develop comprehensive test plans and strategies based on project and BAU requirements.

Communicate effectively Test estimation, scheduling, requirements traceability, execution, testing progress, issues, and risks and reporting results to various integration customers.

Implement various types of tests including functional, regression, integration, and performance testing. Also use testing tools and frameworks to automate test cases where applicable.

Identify, prioritize, and report defects using established processes and tools and work closely with developers to fix and resolve issues in a timely manner and ensure the quality of software releases.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to ensure alignment on project goals and quality standards.

Support Product Manager with project planning and prioritization activities.

Stay updated on industry trends, standard processes, and emerging technologies in software testing.

Find opportunities to enhance testing processes, tools, and methodologies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues.

Ensure operational integrity of the GPTA applications, taking into account architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls.a critical role to work in close partnership with business and I&E customer teams in ensuring the quality and reliability of GPTA Integration Services software products. This role requires a thorough attention to detail, strong analytical skills, and responsible for designing and implementing test plans, identifying defects, and collaborating with multi-functional teams to deliver high-quality software products/solutions.

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or related field.

Minimum 4 years formal testing experience in a structured working environment.

Demonstrable experience as a Software Tester or similar role in a software development environment.

Proficiency in writing clear, concise, and comprehensive test plans and test cases.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving and testing skills with a keen attention to detail.

Confirmed experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing heterogeneous technologies, multiple best-of-breed applications and its real-time integrations.

Good SQL skills to analyze and interrogate data in databases such as Oracle, Postgres, SQL Server.

Solid understanding of software testing methodologies, tools, and techniques.

Experience with Organisational Change, Documentation and Release Management

Ability to collaborate with global teams to drive activities that support the integration initiatives/work you're doing and ensuring that communication flows smoothly and efficiently.

Broad experience creating test plans, test cases and test scripts based on project requirements and specifications.

Domain exposure in Commodity Trading

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment.

Exposure to test automation tools and principles e.g. Selenium, QTP, Loadrunner



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.