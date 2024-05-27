This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer role will be part of Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) Integration Services DevOps team crafting and building most technically advanced integration solutions to integrate disparate BP enterprise best-of-breed applications. Work with Integration Stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements and translate into technical integration specifications for developing efficient integration APIs or solutions. This role will also involve custom improvements to the system, as well as the support of the existing system. This role is based in Pune, India and works with the GPTA Integration Services Lead Product Manager!

Responsible for the complete life cycle from requirements and analysis to design and development of integration solutions.

Provide mentorship on and ensure compliance to reference architectures, programming standards, design documentation, testing standards, and other best practices for developing high-quality coordinated enterprises software systems.

Ability to apply abstract integration concepts to understand and map data structures across various enterprise systems to a canonical/common data model or API.

Adheres to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity. Ensuring delivery of business incremental change safely and optimally.

Provide handled service resources with the detailed information/documentation they require while maintaining quality control over the handled service results.

Must be a self-starter and be able to work autonomously. Also optimally collaborate with integration team of diverse individuals that are geographically spread through all project lifecycles.

Bachelor's or equivalent experience or Master's degree in computer science, information technology or related subject.

4-5 years of software development experience in Integration and J2EE Technologies.

Broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and detailing Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) based solutions using integration suite of products

Depth of experience to recommend appropriate integration design patterns and building solutions.

Strong programming experience in Java, J2EE, Java 8 Streams, JMS, XML/JSON technology suite.

Expertise with RedHat OpenShift, Fuse, Camel, AMQ and AWS Cloud technologies.

Must have strong expertise in design and implementation of SOA based applications using REST/SOAP web Services, understanding of microservices based architecture

Working experience with Spring Boot and Open Adaptor framework.

Experience in Data mapping, data conversion, and data transformation tools such as Altova MapForce.

Database skills that include database design, data modeling, data analysis, and SQL. Also should have worked with various databases such as Oracle, Postgres or SQL Server.

Experience with any UML modeling tool.

Good communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization.

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile demeanor and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Ability to collaborate with global teams to drive activities that support the integration initiatives/work you're doing and ensuring that communication flows smoothly and efficiently.

Experience in designing and implementing software solutions in the areas of:

Business Activity Monitoring (BAM)

Business Process Management (BPM)

Complex Event Processing (CEP)

Business-to-business (B2B) integration

Diverse experience in other Object-Oriented programming languages such as C#, Python

Domain exposure in Commodity Trading

Complete tasks quickly and thoroughly, owns issues and is highly dependable.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Have superb communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Ethical, transparent, fair and of high integrity.

Information security - The justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



