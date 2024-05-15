Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Assist in the configuration and deployment of network devices such as routers, switches, firewalls, and wireless access points. Monitor network performance, availability, and security using network monitoring tools. Identify and resolve network issues proactively to maintain optimal network performance and minimize downtime. Assist in troubleshooting network problems and identifying the root causes. Use network diagnostic tools and techniques to analyze network traffic, connectivity issues, and performance bottlenecks. Collaborate with senior engineers to resolve complex network issues. Perform routine network maintenance tasks, including applying patches and firmware updates, upgrading network equipment software, and ensuring device configurations are up to date. Maintain network documentation, including network diagrams, configurations, and procedures. Assist in implementing and maintaining network security measures such as firewalls, VPNs, access controls, and intrusion detection systems. Monitor and respond to network security incidents or vulnerabilities. Collaborate with security teams to implement security best practices. Provide technical support to end-users and assist in troubleshooting network-related issues. Respond to network-related support tickets, diagnose problems, and provide timely resolutions or escalate to senior engineers as needed. Communicate network-related information and instructions effectively to non-technical users.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including system administrators, developers, and IT support, to ensure seamless integration and optimal network performance. Maintain accurate network documentation, including network diagrams, equipment inventory, and configurations. Keep up to date with emerging networking technologies, industry trends, and best practices. Continuously expand knowledge and skills through self-learning, training, and obtaining relevant certifications. Assist senior engineers in network-related projects, such as network expansions, upgrades, or migrations. Participate in the planning, testing, and implementation of new network solutions or technologies. Follow organizational policies, procedures, and standards related to network infrastructure, security, and compliance. Ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

Experience:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field, or an equivalent amount of experience.

The typical candidate will have three to five years of relevant experience in a networking role. Knowledge of network hardware, including routers, switches, firewalls, and wireless access points.

A solid grasp of networking fundamentals, including routing, switching, wireless networks, and related protocols. Demonstrable familiarity of common network troubleshooting tools and techniques.

Relevant network certifications (e.g., CCNP, CCNA, Network+) are preferred.

Specialist in Routing & switching , Good to have cisco ACI & SDWAN experience . Certification – CCNP/CCIE ( Enterprise Infrastructure)



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.