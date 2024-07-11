Job summary

Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As an Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital authority bringing deep specialist expertise to bp.

Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.

You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.!

bp operates a discipline-based organization and Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.!

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.!

You adopt a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective great teammate, looking beyond your own area/interpersonal boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.!

Field and Industrial Networks Engineer:

The Digital Connectivity – Field and Industrial Networks team is an essential part of the Digital Connectivity portfolio of services, providing key engineering design and support for bp’s field and industrial networks globally. This will be a hands-on networking role and you’ll use a combination of networking skills and automation tools to affect change across bp’s field and industrial networks. To be successful in this role, you’ll need a solid networking foundation, including mastery of routing (BGP, OSPF, etc.), switching, and wireless networks, as well as a proficiency and a desire to automate as much of your work as possible.

Primary activities will be owning the development, customization, testing, and support of field and industrial networks, as well as owning technical designs. You’ll lead the development and testing of new iterations of network designs, with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes, which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment. You’ll work with a team that provides experienced support during incidents and solving critical issues to ensure availability of our field assets.!

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.!

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform. Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy. Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.!

Crucial Education:

Bachelor's in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Knowledge of network hardware, including routers, switches, firewalls, and wireless access points.

A validated grasp of networking fundamentals, including routing, switching, wireless networks, and related protocols.!

Confirmed familiarity of common network fixing tools and techniques.

Relevant network certifications (e.g., CCNA, Network+) are preferred.!

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The typical candidate will have three to five years of validated experience in a networking role.

Proven Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Deep knowledge of networking technologies from a diverse set of vendors, including: Aruba, Juniper, Riverbed, Cisco, Zscaler, Versa, Fortinet, Infoblox

Experience designing, building, and supporting virtualization platforms, preferably KVM-based. Confidence and experience solving sophisticated issues that span multiple platforms/technologies

Confidence and experience in working at a global scale on critically relevant networks that tolerate very little downtime. Supports remote installation and decommissioning of network hardware and infrastructure! Creates high-quality documentation for designed solutions that enforce to bp’s architectural standards. Continually seeks and is aware of opportunities provided by emerging technology to address challenges or enable new ways of working

Chips in to the availability management process, its operation and performs defined tasks. Analyses' service and component availability, reliability, maintainability, and serviceability. Monitors service component capacity, initiates actions to resolve any shortfalls according to agreed procedures, applies techniques to control the demand

Release and deployment: Assesses and analyses release components. Builds and tests in coordination with testers and component specialist. Requirements definition and management: Facilitates scoping and business priority-setting for change initiatives of medium size and complexity!

Desirable criteria:

Engineering certifications on platform technologies (Cisco, Juniper, Aruba, Fortinet, Versa). Exposure to and experience with adjacent domains such as cloud platforms, storage technologies, databases

Knowledge and experience in: Networking insight software: e.g., VIAIVI, IPFabric, Logic Monitor Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban DevOps' practices and techniques (Value Stream Mapping, Lean, flow, eliminating waste) Modern approaches to source-code management and control through tools (TFS and Git/GitHub)





