Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer, we are looking for a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a solid understanding of software delivery principles!! You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads!!!

Roles and Responsibilities-

Design, develop, and implement data pipelines using Python (Pandas), SQL, and Apache Airflow.

Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources including web APIs, databases, and flat files.

Leverage AWS services like S3, Redshift, and EC2 to build and deploy data pipelines in the cloud.

Optimize and solve data pipelines for performance and efficiency.

Write unit and integration tests to ensure data quality and pipeline integrity.

Use Databricks for large-scale data processing tasks.

Create data visualizations to communicate insights to technical and non-technical audiences.

Collaborate with traders, trading analysts, business analysts and fellow engineers to ensure data pipelines meet business needs.

Work in an Agile environment (Kanban/Scrum) using Azure Dev Ops for planning, tracking, and leading work.

Document data pipelines and procedures for maintainability and knowledge transfer.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Experience

Demonstrated ability as a Data Engineer or related role.

Demonstrable experience with Python (Pandas, Webscraping libraries like Selenium, Beautiful Soup, and Requests).

Strong proficiency in SQL and experience with relational databases.

Solid understanding of ETL processes and data pipeline design principles.

Experience with Apache Airflow for data orchestration and scheduling.

Experience with AWS cloud services (S3, EC2, EKS) is a plus.

Experience with Databricks is a plus.

Experience with data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) is a plus.

Experience working in a Linux environment.

Familiarity with Git version control.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment and collaborate with diverse customers.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

A passion for automation and building robust, efficient solutions.

Highly responsible, hard-working and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment; exhibits ownership of tasks assigned

Proven teammate with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Good interpersonal skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving technical environment

Good Understanding of the following:

Agile Core Practices

Configuration management and release

Documentation and knowledge sharing

Information Security Standards

Source control and code

Testing and Quality



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



