Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. And we know we can’t do it alone.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

This role is in our digital Trading Analytics department, supporting the Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) organization. We are seeking a talented and experienced Technical Business Analyst within our digital trading analytics portfolio. As Business Analyst, you will be responsible for driving the delivery of data products and solutions within various workstreams in data and analytics portfolio. Your expertise in data analysis, business analysis, commodities trading, requirements elicitation, product management, analytics, and user engagement will be essential in delivering innovative data-driven solutions that meet the needs of our customers and drive business growth.

You will be a Technical Business Analyst with a robust background in weather data analytics, data engineering and a proven track record of delivering within commodities trading environment. The role demands a seasoned professional capable of leading a squad and providing domain expertise in weather data analytics and geospatial analytics. The successful candidate will report to the Principal Product Manager for Trading Analytics and will play a pivotal role in our team's success.

Key Accountabilities:

Working within a squad, producing high quality requirements and analysis deliverables.

Build weather data & analytics solutions for trading in collaboration with a global team of data engineers, platform engineers, architects, and scrum master.

Exhibit a strong inclination towards machine learning/AI and atmospheric physics.

Embody the qualities of a self-starter, demonstrating initiative and leadership.

Deliver regular show and tells and collect product feedback from the user community to build products and solutions loved by the user community.

Collaborate effectively within a global, cross-functional team, building strong relationships across borders and time zones.

Drive the adoption of Agile methodologies (Kanban/Scrum) and utilize Azure Dev Ops to plan, track, and manage team workload efficiently.

Create compelling data visualizations using advanced tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) to communicate insights to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Champion the use of automation tools and best practices to deliver reliable, repeatable results and promote continuous improvement.

Develop and maintain clear and concise technical documentation for data pipelines and procedures to ensure knowledge transfer and maintainability.

Essential Experience:

Demonstrable experience in a similar role, with a focus on weather data analytics.

Strong SQL, python, data engineering, data analysis & data visualization skills with previous experience of building and operating ETL solutions in an enterprise environment.

In-depth expertise in Python (Pandas, web scraping libraries like Selenium, Beautiful Soup, Requests).

Mastery of SQL (including advanced optimization techniques) and experience with relational databases.

Extensive experience with designing and building large-scale, efficient data pipelines for complex and time series data.

Proven experience with Apache Airflow for data orchestration and scheduling at scale.

Expertise in AWS cloud services (S3, Redshift, EC2, Lambda etc.) is a must.

Experience with Databricks for large-scale data processing is a plus.

Experience with advanced data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) with a focus on insightful storytelling.

Experience working in a Linux environment and proficiency with Git version control.

Expertise in commodities trading, understanding of financial and physical trading instruments.

Leadership experience, particularly in leading a squad.

A fervent interest in machine learning/AI and atmospheric physics.

Exceptional communication skills and a collaborative team player.

Self-motivated, quick to learn, and an exemplar in the workplace.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Demonstrated experience working in a global environment and building strong relationships with teams across borders.

A passion for building high-performing teams and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.