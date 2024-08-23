Job Family Group:IT&S Group
Job Description:
The role of Enterprise Technology Engineer is of handling Operations infrastructure and designs in IT Operations. Involve in planning, directing, designing, coordinating, and coordinating network systems and subsystems; resolving network operational issues; maintaining computer, network hardware and software; and providing information, direction and/or recommendations to L2/BAU teams!!
The ENT engineer would be responsible for address support of networks either on e-mails or calls. They'll need to be able to diagnose and offer repair instructions remotely, as well as in person. The role would require supervising network access for bottlenecks, security threats or problems with connectivity. They might also configure and maintain security devices to ensure the safety of company software, systems and prevent data breach.
The incumbent would also be required to participate in corporate initiatives and roll out strategies for areas within his/ her control to improve the customer happiness and other departmental goals. Giving direction and mentoring the direct and indirect reports to improve performance and benchmark them with best industry practices will be a crucial result of the role. The role will also require building balanced working relationship with all the IT support teams and the business to ensure a seamless delivery of key performance indicators.
The position also entails travels [less than 5%] and other Operating Entities in case of specific business requirements.
Below are some of the key responsibilities which may not be extensive in nature.
Graduate [Science Technology] in any field with 6+ years of overall experience.
Experience in handling large and sophisticated IT Operations and relationship management in Remote IT infrastructure management with a solid focus on Incident and Problem management / project management.
Experience in handling a Shared Infrastructure Environment
Exposure to best practises by working in a MNC culture or large Indian based company maintaining global services to and from parent company locations.
Excellent English verbal / written communication / analytical and presentation skills
Having ITIL Foundation v3 certification or knowledge
Good understanding of the IT infrastructure components and be able to handle major incidents and priority issues.
Ability to coordinate and work through all teams in IT Operations
Flexible, ‘can-do’ demeanor and willing to take ownership.
Solid sense of task ownership and task delivery to agreed dates.
Ability to continually learn the changes to the infrastructure and assess impact.
Ability to work under stress and tackle any departmental ad-hoc activity.
Event / Incident / Problem & Change Management skills
Analytical Skills – Management Information / Reporting
Communication and Interpersonal skills
Client leadership skills
Task planning and execution skills
Knowledge of automation and scripting
Versa/Cisco/Juniper Associate level Certification.
Fortinet/Juniper SD-WAN knowledge
Certification in one or more ITIL Intermediate modules. E.g. Service Operations.
A broad knowledge of risk and/or security within a large enterprise covering networks, E-business and application security.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.