Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, we're transforming energy for people and our planet. With our operations spanning nearly every aspect of the energy system, we're at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions and developing innovative solutions to the energy challenge. Our team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals is driven to find impactful answers. But we know we can’t do it alone.

We foster a culture of agility and adaptability, expecting our teams to continuously evolve in our dynamic world. We value collaboration and seek individuals who can see the bigger picture, work across boundaries, and elevate their colleagues. We thrive on diverse perspectives, recognizing the importance of understanding and respecting cultural differences.

We’re looking for passionate individuals who share our vision for reinvention, who bring fresh ideas, ambition, and a willingness to challenge our thinking as we strive to achieve net zero. We believe our diverse portfolio and investments in growth and transformation position us for success as the digital revolution reshapes our industry, society, and planet.

This role is for a Dataiku Product Engineer within our digital Trading Analytics (dTA) DevOps team, which supports and enhances the Dataiku platform and the PowerBI and Plotly ecosystem for the Trading Analytics and Insights (TA&I) organization within Trading and Shipping (T&S). You will need a deep understanding of the Dataiku Data Science Studio platform, especially in its application to commodity trading decision support.

You will balance the need for reliable daily platform operations with the drive to innovate and introduce new capabilities. This role demands expertise in platform engineering, data engineering, software development, capability analysis, and problem-solving.

You should apply rigorous automation principles, CI/CD, and DevOps practices to the Dataiku platform and its ecosystem. You will support a dynamic front-office trading environment and deliver reliable and innovative platform solutions.

Key Accountabilities:

Collaborate in an agile DevOps team to provide operational support, maintenance, and diagnostics for the TA&I and Front Office user base.

Monitor platform and user metrics to preempt issues, manage costs, and ensure reliable operations.

Work with Senior Product Engineers to deliver high-quality platform solutions throughout the development lifecycle.

Assess new platform capabilities and produce detailed assessment and design documentation.

Partner with Project Managers/Scrum Leads to estimate and plan work, tracking execution through daily standups.

Collaborate with the Service Delivery Manager to implement operational procedures, resolve service incidents, and contribute to Root Cause Analysis (RCA).

Apply automation principles to all platform processes, maintaining configuration under source control with automated deployment and testing.

Champion continuous improvement through agile retrospectives, RCAs, design reviews, and metrics monitoring, using data to inform platform automation investments.

Essential Experience:

Proven experience as a Dataiku Data Science Studio Product Engineer.

In-depth knowledge of DSS for data science, data engineering, and automation via APIs.

Expertise in Python for platform automation and pandas for data engineering.

Advanced SQL skills for data engineering, modeling, and reporting.

Experience with the full SDLC, using Git source control and Jenkins (or Azure DevOps) pipelines.

Familiarity with Azure DevOps (or Jira) for agile workflows.

Knowledge management using ADO, formal documentation, and self-service wiki pages.

Experience developing PowerBI dashboards, ideally with PowerBI premium capabilities.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related field.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.