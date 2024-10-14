This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer in the Power Platform stack, you will work with a wide array of sub products including PowerApps, Power Automate, Power Pages, AI builder etc !!! Expertise in different areas of power platform specially in Dataverse and power pages. Identify additional opportunities for innovation, demonstrating new features and products, and facilitate related proof of concepts. Good knowledge and understanding of platform but not limited to below -

Good knowledge of environment management to Leading DLP policies, PPAC management. Understanding of different types of licenses in Power Platform.

Understanding of Co-Pilot Studio and related control so Coe Kit features and upgrades including telemetry options with Data Export.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION-

Bachelor or master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree. PL-100 is helpful.

Shown experience from 3-5 years with Microsoft Power Platform technologies.

Expertise on platform engineering with Power platform including Environment Management, DLP policies.

Good understanding of the Power platform licensing including PowerApps, power automate, AI builder and Copilot Studio

Familiar with Governance implementations across the product suite.

Develop Power Apps and Power Automate solutions on the Microsoft Power Platform, including Dataverse

Understanding of the Canvas and Model driven apps, knowledge on AI builder, Co Pilot studio is desirable

Broad knowledge of the O365 platform viz SharePoint, MS teams.

Should be able to work in Agile fashion and follow the methodologies.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and customers up to senior executive level.

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience chipping in and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Knowledge of other M365 technologies for e.g., SharePoint, MS Teams, Streams, Yammer etc.

Knowledge of AI builder, Dataverse is a plus.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design

