Enterprise Technology Engineer (SAP)

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



About Us:

At BP, we are in the midst of a transformative journey, growing our digital expertise to drive the global energy transition. If you are passionate about building, delivering, and enhancing technical platforms that power operations, then our Digital Engineering team is the place for you. We specialize in providing innovative, custom-built, or customized software and technical platforms to empower BP colleagues and external users.



We are seeking curious minds who are eager to create, innovate, and push the boundaries of digital solutions. As a Software Engineer, you will collaborate with a dynamic team, contributing to the mission of being the digital provider of choice at BP. In this role, you will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, supported by the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organizations and leading IT vendors.



About the Role:

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will play a key role in crafting software solutions for the users. Your responsibilities will include working with users and business analysts to understand requirements, designing, developing, and testing software applications, and supporting and maintaining your software with a DevOps mindset. You'll be at the forefront of BP's digital transformation, taking ownership for delivery and contributing to the growth and development of the team.



Your Responsibilities:

Work with users and business analysts to understand requirements.

Design, develop, and test software applications.

Support and maintain software solutions with a focus on DevOps.

Monitor and apply emerging technologies.

Mentor and provide leadership to less experienced team members.

Ensure solutions adhere to target architecture, relevant standards, and business requirements.

Lead and communicate efficiently with various stakeholders across different time zones.

Contribute to the growth and development of the team, delivering agile, cost-effective, and user-focused solutions.



Desirable Education:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or other technical field (e.g., Physics, Engineering) or equivalent commercial experience.



What You'll Bring:

Deep expertise in SAP Systems Design, SAP Technical Specialism, and SAP Systems Integration.

Comprehensive understanding and experience in Source-to-Pay Processes.

Hands-on experience with SAP Ariba, SAP Cloud Integration Gateway, SAP ECC – MM, API, SAP Process Orchestration (PO), SAP ABAP language, and SAP Fieldglass.

Willingness and ability to learn additional modules and products.

Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, modern technologies, and CI/CD.

Embrace a culture of change and agility, continuously evolving and adapting.

Strong leadership and teamwork skills, considering the bigger picture and perspective of others.

Good interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate complex topics in a simple and accessible language.

Experience in planning, designing, and delivering complex solutions across multiple products and organizational units.



