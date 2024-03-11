Enterprise Technology Engineer- Salesforce Developer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities-

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Education requirement-

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, software engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

Salesforce Certifications: The candidate should possess one or more Salesforce certifications such as Certified Salesforce Developer, Certified Salesforce Administrator, Certified Salesforce Architect, or any other Salesforce-related certifications.

Technical Skills: A strong understanding of programming languages such as Java, Apex, Visualforce, and SOQL, as well as experience with Salesforce's platform and architecture.

Soft Skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills, as well as the ability to work effectively in a team and manage multiple tasks.

Essentials to the role-

2-4 years in role experience developing in a large-scale complex Salesforce environment

Experience with customizing and extending pre-built Salesforce solutions.

Experience in crafting custom objects, external objects, standard objects, custom fields, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, reports, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements

Experience in LWC, Apex, Aura, API integration, DX and custom component configuration

Experience in core web technologies including HTML5 and JavaScript

Experience with custom application development on Force.com, including Apex, Lightning, REST, APIs, etc.

Develop and/or harvest reusable assets and patterns to accelerate the speed of delivery and improve the quality of implementations.

Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.