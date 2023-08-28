Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Intern - Houston, TX

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Innovation & Engineering



Business Support Group



Are you in?



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders, and motivating for everyone who works at bp. We’re building an IT organization that can drive our business ambitions, by being first into markets and delivering efficiencies through automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are building a culture of success and providing our IT professionals the opportunities to grow and embrace the technologies to deliver our ambitions.





About the role



Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations.



Enterprise Technology Engineer Intern



You will be embedded within one of our multi-disciplinary platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high-value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise. You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python/C#/JSON) skills. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures in AWS and Azure along with opportunities in platforms as a service (PaaS) including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Power Platforms.



About you



Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers.

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

No sponsorship available for this position

Students should be in the 3rd year of a four-year degree program or in the 4th year of a five-year program. Interns join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year.

Must be available for a continuous 12-week period

Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally focused in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or a STEM field with significant development/programming exposure.

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



