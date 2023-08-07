Job summary

Enterprise Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads. The Digital Workplace email team and service fall within the Productivity & Collaboration portfolio in Digital Workplace. The team develops and supports bp’s email services globally, spanning a hybrid infrastructure of on-premises and cloud-based services with extremely high availability and performance requirements. You will be a key member of the team of platform engineers operating and managing the company wide Email service supporting a global organization at scale around 100,000 mailboxes.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities-

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Learn and stay updated on the latest technologies and trends in order to build and support large-scale enterprise computing environments for diverse customers with constantly changing requirements.

Expand and deepen subject matter expertise in emerging email technologies and products, keeping abreast of the latest advancements in the field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of relevant experience in working in large scale Messaging environments.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level.

Detailed knowledge of Exchange 2019 Hybrid Infrastructure, Directory synchronization, Azure Active Directory, Load Balancer, Quest Migration tool, Email Security Standards like SPF/DKIM/DMARC configuration, service, and support as well as SMTP gateway management at enterprise scale. This will include both on-premises management and administration of Microsoft 365 Messaging tenants and integration into the overall 365 platform.

In-depth knowledge and expertise in Exchange Online, including deployment, configuration, and management of Exchange Online environments.

Familiarity with Exchange Online hybrid deployments and integration with on-premises Exchange Server environments.

Good knowledge of load balancers, spam management tools and concepts, Azure services like Azure AD.

Proficiency in other Microsoft 365 services, such as SharePoint Online, Teams, and OneDrive, and their integration with Exchange Online.

Desirable criteria

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Configure, maintain, Design Microsoft Exchange 2019 (Hybrid) infrastructure with DAG at scale and more recent M365 experience.

Working Knowledge of Exchange server, Software, service pack installation, troubleshoot various server related issues, troubleshoot NDRs, tracking emails etc.

Understanding of EOP, and SMTP email gateways. Experience with Kemp Load balancer and Retarus email gateway is a plus.

Configure and troubleshoot all aspects of Exchange DNS: Autodiscover, MX, SPF, PTR, etc.

Possess in-depth knowledge of email security standards like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC. Manage these standards to enhance email security.

Knowledge of Quest email migration tools and the Red Sift OnDmarc platform is advantageous.

Strong Active Directory, Group Policy Management (GPO) knowledge.

Provide technical support and assistance to end-users, addressing email client-related queries and troubleshooting issues with Microsoft Outlook and Outlook Web App (OWA).

Develop and maintain PowerShell scripts for automating Exchange Online tasks and enhancing operational efficiency.

Implement and adhere to ITIL processes and best practices for incident management, problem management, change management, and service request fulfillment. Utilize service management toolsets, such as ServiceNow, to effectively manage and track incidents, changes, and service requests.

Create and maintain documentation, including technical guides and procedures, for Exchange Online administration and end-user support.

Participate in On-Call support rotations, helping and resolving critical issues outside of regular business hours.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Collaborate with vendors and support teams to resolve technical issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement preventive measures.

Core Skills Expectations:

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value. Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area. Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification, and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

- The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification, and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data. Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications. Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards. Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead. Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks. Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall).

Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall). Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

- Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities. Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

- The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric. Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manne

Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manne Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Documentations, Facilitation, Information Security, Integration, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Safety, Service operations and resiliency, Services Management, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.