Enterprise technology engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



We are looking for an individual who is excited to apply your skills and experience in network cyber security technologies such as network Firewalls, secure Internet and Private Access, Web Application Firewalls, Threat Detection and Response technologies, Firewall Management technologies as well as security compliance and auditing tools working alongside our highly-skilled international DevOps team to operate and deliver solutions using a broad range of tools such as Algosec, Palo Alto Networks Panaroma, Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (Cisco FMC), React, Ansible, Python, Azure/AWS cloud technology and Javascript. You will also have the opportunity to continue expanding your skill sets.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



