This role is in our digital Trading Analytics department, supporting the Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) organization. We are searching for a talented Data Engineer to join our high-performing, global team. You will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining data pipelines that power our business intelligence and analytics for energy trading.

We are seeking an exceptional Data Engineer to join our global data processing platform team. You will play a pivotal role in delivery of data processing framework solutions used by dozens of engineers across the globe. You will not only be responsible for designing and implementing robust framework, but also for mentoring and coaching other engineers in the team.

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles.

You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.

Key Accountabilities:

Strategic Leadership: Deliver industry leading data platform & solutions using modern cloud technology solutions to accelerate delivery of thousands of data products across the enterprise.

Deliver industry leading data platform & solutions using modern cloud technology solutions to accelerate delivery of thousands of data products across the enterprise. Technical Expertise: Design, develop, and implement highly scalable and efficient data processing frameworks using advanced Python (Pandas, web scraping libraries, machine learning libraries), SQL (including advanced optimization techniques), and Apache Airflow.

Design, develop, and implement highly scalable and efficient data processing frameworks using advanced Python (Pandas, web scraping libraries, machine learning libraries), SQL (including advanced optimization techniques), and Apache Airflow. ETL Mastery: Lead the extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) of large and complex datasets, including time series data, from various sources (web APIs, databases, real-time streams).

Lead the extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) of large and complex datasets, including time series data, from various sources (web APIs, databases, real-time streams). Cloud Champion: Apply expertise in AWS cloud services (S3, EC2, Lambda etc.) to build, deploy, and manage data pipelines in a secure and cost-effective manner.

Apply expertise in AWS cloud services (S3, EC2, Lambda etc.) to build, deploy, and manage data pipelines in a secure and cost-effective manner. Expert Mentorship: Coach and mentor data engineers, providing guidance on standard methodologies & technical development. Foster a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous learning.

Coach and mentor data engineers, providing guidance on standard methodologies & technical development. Foster a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous learning. Global Collaboration: Lead and collaborate effectively within a global, multi-functional team, building strong relationships across borders and time zones.

Lead and collaborate effectively within a global, multi-functional team, building strong relationships across borders and time zones. Agile Champion: Drive the adoption of Agile methodologies (Kanban/Scrum) and apply Azure Dev Ops to plan, track, and manage team workload efficiently.

Drive the adoption of Agile methodologies (Kanban/Scrum) and apply Azure Dev Ops to plan, track, and manage team workload efficiently. Data Visualization Prowess: Create compelling data visualizations using advanced tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) to communicate insights to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Create compelling data visualizations using advanced tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) to communicate insights to both technical and non-technical audiences. Automation Advocate: Champion the use of automation tools and standard methodologies to deliver reliable, repeatable results and promote continuous improvement.

Champion the use of automation tools and standard methodologies to deliver reliable, repeatable results and promote continuous improvement. Documentation Champion: Develop and maintain clear and concise user documentation for data pipelines and procedures to ensure knowledge transfer and maintainability.

Essential Requirements:

Experience as a senior data engineer with a proven track record of success in leading and mentoring teams.

Experience of building market data solutions within trading or financial services environment.

In-depth expertise in Python (Pandas, web scraping libraries like Selenium, Beautiful Soup, Requests).

Mastery of SQL (including advanced optimization techniques) and experience with relational databases (PostgreSQL preferred).

Extensive experience with designing and building large-scale, efficient data pipelines for complex and time series data.

Proven experience with Apache Airflow for data orchestration and scheduling at scale.

Expertise in AWS cloud services (S3, EC2, Lambda etc.) is a must.

Experience with Databricks for large-scale data processing is a plus.

Experience with advanced data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI) with a focus on insightful storytelling.

Experience working in a Linux environment and proficiency with Git version control.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present complex technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Demonstrated experience working in a global environment and building strong relationships with teams across borders.

A passion for building successful teams and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

