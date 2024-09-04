Enterprise technology engineer

Job Family Group:IT&S Group
We foster a culture of agility and adaptability, expecting our teams to continuously evolve in our dynamic world. We value collaboration and seek individuals who can see the bigger picture, work across boundaries, and elevate their colleagues. We thrive on diverse perspectives, recognizing the importance of understanding and respecting cultural differences.
We’re looking for passionate individuals who share our vision for reinvention, who bring fresh ideas, ambition, and a willingness to challenge our thinking as we strive to achieve net zero. We believe our diverse portfolio and investments in growth and transformation position us for success as the digital revolution reshapes our industry, society, and planet.
This role is for a Dataiku Product Engineer within our digital Trading Analytics (dTA) DevOps team, which supports and enhances the Dataiku platform and the PowerBI and Plotly ecosystem for the Trading Analytics and Insights (TA&I) organization within Trading and Shipping (T&S). You will need a deep understanding of the Dataiku Data Science Studio platform, especially in its application to commodity trading decision support.
You will balance the need for reliable daily platform operations with the drive to innovate and introduce new capabilities. This role demands expertise in platform engineering, data engineering, software development, capability analysis, and problem-solving.
You should apply rigorous automation principles, CI/CD, and DevOps practices to the Dataiku platform and its ecosystem. You will support a dynamic front-office trading environment and deliver reliable and innovative platform solutions.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
