About the role

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core.

We are looking for passionate and skilled and motivated M365 Engineer to join our dynamic IT team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience with Microsoft 365 (M365) and related technologies, including Power Platform, Intune, and device management. A background in development is a plus.

What you will deliver

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Provide technical expertise in support of the enterprise Microsoft Teams environment.

Configure and manage Teams phoneConfigure and maintain Meetings, App, Messaging, Live Events, Meeting, Voice and Calling Policies

Configure and maintain Teams Auto Attendants and Call Queues

Configure and maintain Teams Direct Routing

Configure and maintain Session Border Controllers & Gateways ( AudioCodes & Ribbon devices)

Monitor the services and lead in troubleshooting incidents.

Identify and resolve issues, improve system functionality, effective incident, change, and proactive problem management.

Technical skills we need from you :

Microsoft 365 Platforms : Manage and maintain M365 services, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, and OneDrive for Business.

Power Platform: Develop and manage solutions using Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI to streamline business processes and enhance productivity.

Intune and Device Management : Configure and manage Intune for device compliance, application deployment, and security policies. Oversee the lifecycle management of corporate devices.

Security and Compliance: Implement and monitor security measures to ensure compliance with organizational policies and industry standards.

User Support and Training : Provide technical support and training to end-users to maximize the effective use of M365 tools and services.

Knowledge of voice and data networking, including VoIP, SIP, and PSTN.

Development: Utilize development skills to create custom solutions and integrations within the M365 ecosystem.

Collaboration : Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of configurations, processes, and procedures.

Experience with cloud-based communication systems and their integration with on-premises systems.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience with Microsoft 365 platforms and services.

Proficiency in Power Platform ( Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI).

Strong knowledge of Intune and device management.

Basic to intermediate development skills (e.g., scripting, coding, automation).

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with Azure Active Directory and other Azure services.

Familiarity with security frameworks and compliance standards.

Certification in Microsoft 365 or related technologies.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



