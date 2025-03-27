Enterprise technology engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

This role will work within Digital Security team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology and assist them with providing security advice and performing security risk assessments on different SAP and non-SAP products.

Let me tell you about the role

As anInformation Security Specialist, you will be involved in providing security advice, performing assessments, guiding end users, and documenting procedures. You will be responsible for performing and leading SAP Risk management activity to identify, assess and mitigate risk by closely collaborating with different business and technical stakeholders.

What you will deliver

Provide security advice and guidance to SAP product teams and business units.

Perform regular audits and compliance checks to ensure adherence to security policies and standards.

Provide guidance and support to end users and business partners on security-related matters.

Develop and implement cybersecurity policies, standards, and best practices tailored to the organization's requirements.

Collaborate with other SAP teams and stakeholders to ensure alignment and integration of security solutions.

Lead SAP Risk management activity to identify, assess and mitigate risk within SAP systems.

Perform a fit gap analysis of the controls library and update them as and where applicable.

Define, assess, monitor, and report on IT compliance risk and control requirements.

Facilitate the ownership of risks and remediation activities in line with Group policies.

Provide reporting and insights to senior stakeholders.

Troubleshoot and resolve security issues and incidents.

Work with various stakeholders to establish the responsibility of control operation and ownership.

Work with the GRC platforms team to continuously test controls and suggest automation opportunities.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Deep knowledge of SAP security principles, tools, and approaches.

Proficiency with SAP GRC, S/4 HANA, Fiori, BTP and cloud platforms.

Hands-on experience with SAP GRC Access Control and Process Control.

Experience in integration of SAP security tools with different products

Experience in collaborating with SAP Basis, ABAP, and functional teams.

Outstanding communication, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

Strong understanding of S/4 HANA to design appropriate security and compliance controls.

Keep up with the latest security developments, technologies, and threats in S/4 HANA and enhance security measures accordingly.

Essential Skills

Bachelor’s degree level education

At least 6 years of experience in SAP security setup and management

Skills that set you apart

A relevant credential in SAP security or related field is preferred.

Experience with Information security framework and processes is a plus.

Exposure to large-scale SAP ERP migrations and automation-driven enhancements.

Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

Desirable Behaviours:

Build and develop relationships across the business, within the digital Innovation and Engineering organization, and across supplier and software vendors - working to bring best in class knowledge across all stakeholders.

Consistently adhering to bp standards and compliance requirements to ensure all bp data and IT applications are protected to the highest level.

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet.

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel.

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary.

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other.



