Environment & Social Assessment Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

United Kingdom - London, GB: Sunbury - ICBT, Trinidad and Tobago - Port Of Spain, GB: Aberdeen Terminal, US: Chicago, US: Whiting Refinery, US: Cherry Point Refinery, Azerbaijan - Baku, US: Houston - Westlake Campus

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis:

This role is part of the central Environmental and Social Responsibility Team and supports across the bp portfolio to identify and manage environmental, social and sustainability risk and opportunities, and support the regulatory strategy and process. This role interfaces with existing businesses and across the transition growth engines; and manages a flow-to-work pool of experienced E&S professionals to ensure the businesses are supported as appropriate. This role owns key E&S processes including technical guidance on ESIA’s and the envid process.

Key Accountabilities:

Driving all elements of E&S assessment, across all businesses.

Lead on E&S assessment processes and early permitting for access, exploration and new business projects.

Support E&S assessment processes for operated businesses.

Development and implementation of E&S assessment requirements & guidance

Manage strategic environmental consultants used in E&S assessment

Essential Education:

Degree in Environmental field, Engineering or Science

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Extensive expertise in Environmental and Social Assessment and early permitting

Expertise in oil and gas projects or operations or alternative energy developments

Broad experience across general E&S topics

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment in a variety of situations

One team, agile and adaptable mindset

Excellent and demonstrable interpersonal, communication (oral and written), leadership and team-working skills.

Self-motivated, proactive, self-starter

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of representation at industry organizations.

Proven ability to lead technical contributions in external meetings.

Experience in applying and assuring compliance with regulations.

Proactive and able to work to achieve agreed outcomes

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

Applies to US only:

How much do we pay (Base)? 148,000.00 - 318,000.00 USD Annual *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.