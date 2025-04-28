Environment, Social and Governance Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

The Sustainability Integration and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) team's role is to support the embedding of sustainability into bp business activities, projects and operations. And to also ensure that external ESG issues are appropriately managed.

We do this through close partnerships with bp businesses and entities. We use key bp processes, such as strategy, planning, or investment governance to ensure we appropriately align sustainability considerations and issues with business priorities. We also influence an internal network of collaborators on communicating or advocating on ESG issues and hold a network of external relationships in support of the delivery of bp's sustainability ambition.

The ESG manager will:

Use knowledge of energy, climate and sustainability reporting and disclosure requirements to support internal understanding, positioning and advocacy

Support bp Treasury and Insurance with identifying and monitoring access to finance risks and opportunities stemming from ESG related issues

Acts as an SPA and coordination point for Transition Plans including their interaction and influence with external reporting and disclosures

Support the relationships and interaction with ESG rating agencies, advising SVP Sustainability on developments and ensuring accurate, timely and outcome orientated reporting

Support other internal and external ESG initiatives

Support with external collaborator engagement, such as bp relationship banks

Be an ambassador for sustainability internally and externally; creating awareness of our intent, activities, and its linkage to business value

What you will deliver:

Creation and leadership of an impactful internal and external network of ESG collaborators

Support internal alignment on bp's understanding, positioning and advocacy in response to ESG related disclosure, reporting requirements and other issues.

Leveraging this alignment to influence - amongst other areas - EU and UK regulatory advocacy, AGM preparation and external sustainability reporting.

Consistent and impactful external communication of bp's transition plans, ambition and progress with external collaborators e.g. relationship banks.

Excellent relationships with ESG rating agencies, supporting accurate rating outcomes.

Role requirements:

Industry knowledge and advocacy on energy industry transition related external reporting and disclosure requirements, transition plan etc.

Experience of shaping external policy through analysis, stakeholder mapping and impactful advocacy.

Stakeholder engagement: Credibility and experience in utilising a number of influence styles, across different stakeholder groups, to pragmatically engage and shape priorities

Self-starter with the pro-active networking and working style, across large organisations

Able to draw insights and explanations from detailed documentation, and map the impacts on bp, and the actions that may improve outcomes.

Experience in making the "business case" for sustainability.

Excellent influencing, written and verbal communication skills.

You will work with:

The Sustainability Integration and ESG team comprises a number of business partners, operating as a unit to support bp businesses and processes. The team also comprises roles that support bp's external ESG activities and reputation.

In addition to working with Integration team colleagues, the ESG Manager will work closely:

Sustainability team subject matter experts

Corporate Reporting, External Affairs and Legal

The Company Secretary's Office

bp EVP and CEO offices

Technical, commercial and financial professionals embedded in businesses and operations

The Sustainability Integration team is a highly collaborative, supportive team that will succeed through delivering empathetic, pragmatic, supportive solutions aligned with bp business priorities.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

