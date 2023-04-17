Environment & Consenting Lead, Offshore Wind

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. B by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.



bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.



We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.

Environmental and Consenting Lead

Office based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe

In this role You will:

Delivery of consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution

Provide technical consenting guidance, support and oversight

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning

Lead environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support consenting activities and process

Identify and obtain environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Manage the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Own relationship with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution

Build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support development of Project HSE and Consenting Plans

What You will need to be successful:

Fluent in English & Danish

Degree in Environmental related field

10+ years experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Previous experience leading permitting activity for offshore wind projects, or alternative major projects or operations activity (ideally offshore)

Existing networks in the relevant government agencies

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leader

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects

Why join us

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.