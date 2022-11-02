Environment & Eco-Innovation Lead, offshore wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. Environment & Eco-Innovation Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.



This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.

Environmental and Eco-Innovation Lead

In this role You will:

Be responsible for leading and implementing this ecological innovation research programme and associated individual project activities, covering the following:

Liaison with government and potential academic and contract research partners

Provide technical and scientific advice and guidance to project and programme development.

Preparation of detailed work programmes and scopes of work for each of the activities undertaken

Coordination of the monitoring and modelling effort that will provide insight into local and basin-scale impacts on key environmental receptors

Facilitating field research and pilot programme activities

Activity planning and programme status reporting (internally to bp and externally)

Profile and promote the programme and its scientific outcomes through relevant national and international meetings, events and media, including a dedicated web portal

provide environmental advice to the management team and ensure appropriate environmental and relevant regulatory compliance policies, systems, standards, guidelines, procedures and bridging documents are in place to fulfil the requirements of the Project and bp

What You will need to be successful:

10+ years’ relevant experience

Bachelor’s degree in environmental science or engineering

Fluent in English and Dutch

Experience managing and coordinating multi-disciplinary project teams across multiple external organisations

Engagement with national/international regulatory agencies, academic research and non-government organisations

Managing and implementing scientific research and monitoring projects

Managing and coordinating implementation of individual projects and multi-year programmes

Track record of participation in international (subject relevant) expert workshops and conference events .

Why join us

