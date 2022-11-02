Environment & Eco-Innovation Lead, offshore wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.
bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.
We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. Environment & Eco-Innovation Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.
This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.