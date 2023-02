Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of global Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of renewable projects globally.



This role is part of bp’s HSE&C Team in Gas & Low Carbon Energy which supports all bp’s new energy Projects including onshore wind, solar, integrated gas and power, hydrogen and CCS. Role will focus on UK and Europe regions with opportunity for global support.

Responsibilities:



Delivery of consenting strategy for projects, including schedule and budget activities to consent submission.

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation and decommissioning.

Manage environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support consenting process.

Identify and obtain environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys).

Manage the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments.

Interface with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to consent submission.

Build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design.

Support development of Project HSE and Consenting Plans.



Experience and Job Requirements:



Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

Strong experience in regulatory and consenting activities.

Previous experience managing environmental and social risks in a major project or operation.

Previous experience in working on cross-disciplinary teams.

Understanding of environmental and social constraints and risks to major projects.

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

Self motivating and able to work with team members based in other countries.