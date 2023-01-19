Environmental Advisor

The Cherry Point Refinery is seeking an experienced environmental engineer with expertise in federal and state environmental regulatory requirements. As the Environmental Engineer, you will become a member of the environmental team whose responsibilities include ensuring compliance with applicable air, water, waste disposal, remediation and land use requirements. Your primary activities will be monitoring, record keeping, reporting, auditing, training, equipment troubleshooting, regulatory applicability assessments, capital project planning, and permitting.
How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 - $148,000
Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
