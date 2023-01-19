Environmental Advisor

Job summary

The Cherry Point Refinery is seeking an experienced environmental engineer with expertise in federal and state environmental regulatory requirements. As the Environmental Engineer, you will become a member of the environmental team whose responsibilities include ensuring compliance with applicable air, water, waste disposal, remediation and land use requirements. Your primary activities will be monitoring, record keeping, reporting, auditing, training, equipment troubleshooting, regulatory applicability assessments, capital project planning, and permitting.

Key Accountabilities:

Facilitate accurate, timely and efficient preparation of compliance reports and plans

Develop a working knowledge of refinery configuration, equipment, process flows, discharge or emission points, associated waste streams, pollution control equipment technology, and emission measurement techniques

Provide environmental support to assigned process unit(s)

Develop a working knowledge of federal, state, and local agency structure, procedures, and relevant environmental regulations with a focus on of those affecting programs for which you serve as Subject Matter Expert (SME)

Review, interpret and apply complex environmental regulatory requirements to refining operations

Provide technical support, advice, and/or troubleshooting for regulatory compliance with environmental regulations (air, water, waste, etc.) – both generally in support of the refinery and specific to the programs for which you will serve as SME

Recommend and lead implementation of actions necessary to achieve continuous improvement in programs which you serve as SME

Maintain engagement with stakeholders with divergent interests through articulate and customer-focused interactions and communications

Complete requisite training and maintain applicable certifications to support Incident Management Team. Share rotating 24-7 on-call responsibilities with 10 other team members

Manage contractor support and/or budget for execution of programs for which you serve as SME

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree in an engineering or related technical discipline

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a manufacturing/industrial setting

Experience working with outside coalitions and regulatory agencies

Strong computer and data management skills with proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite, PI Process Book and compliance tracking databases

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications :

Refining or petrochemical environmental experience

5 years of experience in a manufacturing/industrial setting

Proficient in practical application of math, chemistry and physics

Experience with process control systems, programmable logic controllers and data acquisition and handling systems preferred.

How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 - $148,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

