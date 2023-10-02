Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

As the Environmental Advisor, you will be responsible for administering the combustion stack testing program, MACT UUU program, and assigned to an Operations area as its Environmental Advisor.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental permit compliance.

Essential Education and Experience

3+ years of relevant experience in environmental compliance, emissions testing, or air quality management, with a focus on combustion stack testing and performance evaluation

Bachelor of Science (BS) in Environmental Science, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or a related field is preferred.

Professional certifications or work experience/training in environmental compliance, emissions testing, or air quality management is preferred.

Strong teamwork, collaboration, and leadership skills to drive compliance initiatives and promote a culture of environmental responsibility.

Thorough understanding of applicable environmental regulations and standards related to stack testing (e.g. emissions reporting testing protocols and compliance reporting requirements)

Strong written and verbal communication skills for preparing accurate compliance reports and presenting findings to internal and external stakeholders.

Ability to clearly and concisely deliver complex technical information to non-technical stakeholders.

Strong technical skills in emissions measurement techniques, stack testing methodologies, data analysis software (e.g. Excel) and air quality monitoring equipment

Ability to analyze emissions data and interpret results effectively.

Ability to plan, coordinate, and manage multiple and simultaneous stack testing efforts.

Experience in troubleshooting stack testing related challenges and recommending corrective actions.

Previous experience and familiarity with environmental audits and regulatory inspections

A strong background in environmental regulations and standards related to combustion stack testing and technical proficiency in combustion systems and stack testing is preferred.

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.