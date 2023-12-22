Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental issues, acting as a subject matter expert.



Job Description:

The role reports directly to Environmental & Quality senior manager and supports the environmental and environmental data agenda for bp’s trading & shipping activities.Global regulators, industry, cities, regions, and investors have issued commitments to decarbonize the economy with strengthened contributions to the Paris Agreement. For shipping, the IMO’s expectation to deliver a 50% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 against a 2008 baseline is now a regulatory requirement for stakeholders. bp’s ambition is bolder: we seek to be a #netzero company by 2050.In conformance with bp Operating Management System (OMS) relevant requirements, the trading & shipping Environmental Advisor will provide technical support to bp trading & shipping in delivery of internal and external environmental requirements, in line with relevant trading & shipping risks, regulatory aspects and decarbonisation ambition.Become part of a collaborative, multidisciplined HSE team to work in support of a common agenda for trading & ​shipping and bp’s wider aims and ambitions for the company, people, and planet. ​

Key Accountabilities

Support the implementation of relevant OMS requirements: 3.6 Environment, 6.2 Energy, 7.1 Regulatory Compliance 8.1 reporting requirements.•

Collaborate with the trading and shipping team to Support the implementation and attestation for ISO 14001, shipping’s emissions, and environmental reporting requirements under ESOS (Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme) compliance, ship recycling, EU (European Union) monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) and IMO (International Maritime Organization) data collection system (DCS) schemes and emerging mandatory reporting requirements.•

Support establishment and implementation of environmental objectives, targets, and programs to meet strategic 2050 achievements. This would include performance monitoring and evaluation of operated and chartered data and information management.•

Support the development of a lifecycle analysis framework for alternative fuels, incorporating clean energy vectors for marine and industry applications.

Support coordination of external environmental initiatives, incentives, and relevant reporting requirements, i.e., environmental ship index etc.•

Custodian of the emissions garage digital data platform and its linkages to other shipping data platforms•

Support maintenance, development, and implementation of key environmental processes in support of trading & shipping business including risk management, functional assurance, investment governance.·

Support the update and development of key environmental data and information reporting tools such as BPOSS (BP s Open Shipping System), IMOS (Integrated Marine Observing System), SharePoint sites, website pages, and internal news articles·

Responsible for the collation, analysis and submission of mandatory internal and external reporting and verification requirements, including feedback and improvements to the business i.e., OneCSR, EU (European Union) MRV, IMO (International Maritime Organization) DCS, Sea Cargo Charter, Poseidon Principles, environmental ship index.·

Support delivery of existing & forthcoming environmental compliance programs·

Participate in relevant internal bp networks, and promote sharing of good practice and lessons learned ·

Support Team activities in external consultations and requests, and attend external events as required·

Support the team in preparation of briefing materials for leadership, operational reviews, management reviews etc.·

Develop technical expertise in sub-discipline areas e.g., greenhouse gas emissions, air/water quality. ·

Support and conduct self-verification and internal/bp audit activities as required

Provide technical input to Self-Verification processes •

Provide input to support data analysis and environmental governance updates to colleagues in bp America and across bp for compiling of annual reports. •

Closely follow the developments around external environmental initiatives e.g., port awards & incentives.•

Support line manager in any job-specific projects, as required.

Essential Education

University/College degree in an environmental field (equivalent experience may be considered

Essential Experience /Job Requirements

Applicable environmental experience in the shipping/tanker industry, oil and gas industry, or an integrated energy organisation comparable to bp ·

Experience with ISO14001 and/or equivalent standards, environmental monitoring and reporting, project management, and working with multiple stakeholders•Impacts and aspects of future energy vectors i.e., hydrogen, ammonia, •

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA Techniques)

Familiarity with and commitment to the reinvented bp’s aims and ambitions, those related to protection of the environment.•

Strong background in data analytics including knowledge of Microsoft applications, Power BI.•

Interpersonal skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural and global business environment. Work setting will include collaboration with shipboard personnel and shore based technical teams, trading teams, commercial originators, and business developers

Building and maintaining positive relationships

Desirable Criteria

Good understanding of, and experience in, applying Operating Management System framework requirements and bp’s policies and code of conduct.

Awareness of international environmental legislation and conventions e.g., MARPOL, Basel Convention, EU (European Union) MRV

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the demeanor of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft your career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.