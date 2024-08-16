This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Summary:

The Environmental Compliance Department provides support to the Development Team in securing environmental permits and authorizations for the construction of new projects. The Department is responsible for ensuring facilities maintain full compliance with permits and regulatory requirements. Department responsibilities include coordination with asset personnel to ensure operational and recordkeeping requirements are being met, and that all testing and reporting is performed in accordance with issued permits and current regulations.

This department is recruiting 1-2 additional Environmental Advisors. Primary responsibilities include compliance management, data quality review, emission inventory calculations, waste stream management tracking and reporting, site risk assessments, and incident investigations, as needed.

Additional responsibilities include work associated with the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, RCRA and EPCRA compliance monitoring, recordkeeping and reporting requirements. This position requires travel, typically limited to one week per month.

The Environmental Advisor would conduct data collection, calculations and report preparation under supervision. This individual would also be responsible for hosting Quarterly Compliance Committee Meetings to review risks, issues, past incidents and takeaways.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Reviews permits, authorizations, contracts or agreements with federal or state agencies, or other organizational entities. Reviews contractor qualifications, as needed.

Interpret and explain policies, rules, regulations, or laws to various levels of Operations.

Collects, compiles, sorts, and verifies accuracy of compliance monitoring data & recordkeeping. Assist with appropriately maintaining compliance critical devices and supervising equipment.

Review and interpret laboratory test results and stack test results.

Conducts site wide environmental compliance audits. Analyzes and interprets results, recommends appropriate corrective actions, communicates results and follows up on issues or concerns through completion.

Develops and deploys written Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Environmental Alerts and other written plans for the prevention and control of environmental risks, including compliance with construction permits, air permits, solid and hazardous wastes, wastewater operations, release notifications and all environmental reporting requirements.

Regular use and review of the Company’s Environmental Management System (EHS Insight).

Ensures all environmental, release and exposure incidents are promptly reported. Guides investigation team, prepares reports, supervises implementation of correction action plans through completion, ensures all required changes to policies, procedures and trainings are completed.

Participates in MOC review and approval of operations/facilities projects that involve proposed modification of any existing, as well as proposed introduction of any new, process equipment or material to ensure compliance with all general environmental rules as well as air pollution control, storm water management, RCRA, or other such construction permitting requirements.

Assists with Company’s solid, hazardous, and universal waste management programs and activities, including the labeling, accumulation, preparation of waste containers and paperwork for off-site transportation, emergency planning, reporting, and training of affected employees.

Where applicable, assists with the site wastewater operations, ensures required compliance records are maintained, completes required reporting, and submits forms in a timely and complete manner to Municipal and/or State agencies.

Leads site sustainability efforts in line with corporate expectations including waste minimization, energy reduction efforts, water reduction efforts and wastewater minimization.

Educates, motivates and trains onsite operating personnel in Environmental Compliance Requirements. Ensures site personnel who require 3rd party training/certification are identified and track re-training requirements.

Regularly advises management of overall Environmental Compliance at the sites, including outstanding issues, progress on closing gaps, and general areas of weakness. Analyzes data and prepares standard and other requested reports.

Maintains current awareness of applicable Federal, State, Local and Corporate Environmental Requirements through participation in professional organizations, professional education and training programs (e.g. SWANA and the RNG Coalition)

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree (BA/BS) from four-year College or university with a concentration in Environmental Science or Engineering or a related field of acceptable equivalent credits or experience. Other acceptable degrees include general, civil, or chemical engineering.

A master’s degree in Environmental Science, Environmental Engineering, or a related field is preferred.

At least 2 years of relevant environmental experience is required.

Must be effective in working both independently and in a team setting.

Excellent and effective written/verbal communication and organizational and analytical skills.

Works well independently and has strong project management and time management skills.

Pre-employment physical, drug test and background check required. Handles the physical demands of the job, including standing, walking, kneeling, bending, crouching, pulling, pushing, climbing, and lifting at least 25 pounds.

Preferred Additional Skills:

Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. Make recommendations to maintain and improve environmental performance, and corporate sustainability.

Interpretation Skills. Review environmental regulations and permits. Determine applicability, and provide guidance to Operations and Management on any risks or impacts to the Industry.

Communicates clearly and has strong written and verbal communication skills.

Safety Mindset.

Compliance experience with working knowledge of the following Federal Regulatory Programs: EPCRA (Tier II Reporting), RCRA, TASCA, CAA and CWA/NPDES.



Skills:

Air Quality Management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental Legal Compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

