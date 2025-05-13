Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Department is recruiting an Environmental Advisor. Primary responsibilities include compliance with the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, RCRA and EPCRA monitoring, recordkeeping and reporting requirements; environmental management, data quality review, emission inventory calculations, waste stream management tracking and reporting, site risk assessments, and incident investigations, as needed.



This position requires up to 25% travel; which includes conducting site visits for each operating site assigned to the role at a minimum of once annually. This is typically one week per month with semi-annual workshops for the HSE team.



This individual would also be responsible for supporting compliance performance with the Operations team, communicating compliance and corporate environmental requirements and status, responding to compliance-related queries from operating sites and regulatory agencies. Environmental Advisors are responsible for hosting Quarterly Compliance Committee Meetings and bi-weekly calls with their operating sites to review risks, issues, past incidents and takeaways and share learnings from other operating regions.

Key accountabilities

Reviews permits, authorizations, contracts or agreements with federal or state agencies, or other organizational entities.

Interpret and explain policies, rules, regulations, and compliance requirements or laws to all levels of Operations.

Collects, compiles, sorts, and verifies accuracy of compliance monitoring data & recordkeeping. Assist with appropriately maintaining compliance critical devices and equipment.

Review and interpret laboratory test results and stack test results.

Conducts site wide environmental compliance audits. Analyzes and interprets results, recommends appropriate corrective actions, communicates results and follows up on issues or concerns through action completion.

Develops and deploys written Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Environmental Alerts and other written plans and policy documents for the prevention and control of environmental risks, including compliance with construction permits, air permits, solid and hazardous wastes, wastewater operations, release notifications and all environmental reporting requirements.

Regular use and review of the Company’s Environmental Management System (EHS Insight) for incidents, investigations, corrective actions and regulatory engagements.

Ensures all environmental release and exposure incidents are promptly reported in the EHS Insight system Guides investigation team, prepares reports, supervises implementation of correction action plans through completion, ensures all required changes to policies, procedures and trainings are completed.

Participates in management of change (MOC) review and approval of operations/facilities projects that involve proposed modification of any existing, as well as proposed introduction of any new, process equipment or material to ensure compliance with all general environmental rules as well as air pollution control, storm water management, RCRA, or other such construction permitting requirements.

Assists with Company’s solid, hazardous, and universal waste management programs and activities, including the labeling, accumulation, preparation of waste containers and paperwork for off-site transportation, emergency planning, reporting, and training of affected employees.

Where applicable, assists with the site wastewater operations, ensures required compliance records are maintained, completes required reporting, and submits forms in a timely and complete manner to Municipal and/or State agencies.

Leads site sustainability efforts in line with corporate expectations including waste minimization, energy reduction efforts, water reduction efforts and wastewater minimization.

Educates, motivates and trains onsite operating personnel in Environmental Compliance Requirements. Ensures site personnel who require 3rd party training/certification are identified and track re-training requirements.

Regularly advises management of overall Environmental Compliance at the sites, including outstanding issues, progress on closing gaps, and general areas of weakness. Analyzes data and prepares standard and other requested reports.

Maintains current awareness of applicable Federal, State, Local and Corporate Environmental Requirements through participation in professional organizations, professional education and training programs (e.g. RNG Coalition)

Essential education

Bachelor's Degree (BA/BS) from four-year College or university with a concentration in Environmental Science or Engineering or a related field of acceptable equivalent credits or experience. Other acceptable degrees include general, civil, or chemical engineering.

Essential experience

At least 5 years of relevant environmental experience is required.

Must be effective in working both independently and in a team setting.

Excellent and effective written/verbal communication and organizational and analytical skills.

Works well independently and has strong project management and time management skills.

Pre-employment physical, drug test and background check required. Handles the physical demands of the job, including standing, walking, kneeling, bending, crouching, pulling, pushing, climbing, and lifting at least 25 pounds.

Desirable criteria

Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. Make recommendations to maintain and improve environmental performance, and corporate sustainability.

Interpretation Skills. Review environmental regulations and permits. Determine applicability, and provide guidance to Operations and Management on any risks or impacts to the Industry.

Communicates clearly and has strong written and verbal communication skills.

Safety Mindset.

Compliance experience with working knowledge of one or more of the following Federal Regulatory Programs: EPCRA (Tier II Reporting), RCRA, TASCA, CAA and CWA/NPDES.

High proficiency in software programs including Microsoft office suite. Skills and experience related to DOMO and EHS Insight programs.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $87,000 - $110,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

401K Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Air Quality Management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental Legal Compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.