  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Environmental Advisor (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Environmental Advisor (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141747BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Support consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution
  • Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning
  • Manage environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support stakeholder engagement and consenting activities
  • Identify and obtain environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)
  • Manage the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments
  • Support relationship development and ownership with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution
  • Build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design
  • Support development of Project HSE, Consenting and Stakeholder Engagement Plans
Our requirements:
  • Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience
  • A minimum of 5 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities
  • Fluent in English and German
  • Proven track record of managing environmental risks in a major project or operation
  • Confidence and track record of engaging external and internal stakeholders
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

