Environmental Affairs Lead

  • Location United Kingdom - Flexible - Home Based (UK), United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144383BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary


The Environmental Affairs Lead will support the growth of the bp’s UK portfolio and individual UK projects with advice and strategic input on key environmental and consenting risks. This role manages the strategy for high-risk environmental topic areas such as compensation under the Habitats Directive, Net Gain and ensuring UK renewable assets meet bp’s net positive ambitions.

The role offers the flexibility to be based in Sunbury, London or Edinburgh (other UK based remote options will also be considered).

What to you will deliver

  • Identify, develop and manage key strategic environmental and consenting workstreams for UK portfolio risks to support UK development and resolve industry challenges
  • Provide general strategic environment advice for how projects can manage environmental risks
  • Provide advice and input on UK environmental matters to other key areas of the business such as business development and ensure updates are fed back into the UK Consenting team
  • Facilitate strong connections and knowledge sharing internally across the offshore wind portfolio, work with bp’s sustainability lead and to the Global C&EA teams.
  • Deliver effective management of critical consent/permit risk areas to specific projects when required,
  • Build the profile of bp’s UK Consents team with external and internal stakeholders
  • Drive forward environmental consultation with statutory bodies and advise the UK portfolio on the best strategic steps for greatest benefit to the UK projects

Who you will work with

  • You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively.

What you will need to be successful
  • Experience in developing and delivering strategic portfolio positions
  • Experience in influencing across different teams and cultures
  • Experience in UK Consenting regimes for large scale infrastructure
  • Experience with working with government regulators within environmental legislation

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!

