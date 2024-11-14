This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise.

The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Environmental Assistant will be responsible to assist Environmental Compliance team with environmental programs, including support of environmental database management, accounting, permitting and registration, annual Tier 2 reporting, and daily office assistance such as scanning, faxing, file uploading, and mailing.

Coordinator is encouraged to learn and become proficient in the main environmental database used by TA (ENFOS). Familiarity with TA’s primary accounting program (SAP) is a preferred qualification, but Coordinator can be trained on SAP, as vital.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support Director, Manager, and Environmental Associates with the following activities:

Scanning/document uploading, faxing/ mailing!

Pollution liability insurance program tracking and reporting and preparation of annual Tier 2 hazardous materials reports

Support tracking of oil/water separator and cathodic protection monthly reporting activities

Occasional fill in at reception desk

Support management of Environmental databases, including:

Plan Trak monthly checklist review / Tank and line testing

Cathodic protection system reporting / Permit and Registration tracking

Support Environmental accounting activities, including:

Process Invoices in Enfos. Prepare purchase orders in Enfos. Request checks for regulatory invoices

Assist with capital and reserve expense accounting and environmental site expense tracking

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree geology, environmental science or related field.

3 + years administrative experience and/or experience in the travel center industry.

Environmental assistance experience preferred.

Ability to priorities multiple sophisticated assignments, detail oriented with problem solving skills

PC proficiency; intranet-based reporting experience; strong interpersonal, communication and analytical skills required.

SAP accounting software experience preferred.

Pro-active, and able to work using own initiative and without close supervision!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air Quality Management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental Legal Compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.