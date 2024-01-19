Environmental, Compliance & Social Discipline Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Mauritania & Senegal is an exciting new region currently moving through Projects into the Production phase.Known internally as The Environmental & Social (E&S) Discipline Lead is based in our Sunbury offices with regular travel to Mauritania & Senegal. This position is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic HSE&C improvements.Reporting into the HSE&C Manager for M&S, the role holder is responsible for leading and setting the strategic direction for a department of regulatory compliance, environmental and social specialists. This individual will establish and implement plans, procedures and systems to provide support and sound technical advice to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations. Contributes to the strategic development of the Region, leading all aspects of delivery of continuous improvement and actively driving conformance to BP’s internal standards and OMS sub element 3.6 and 7.1.



In more detail, some of the key accountabilities will be to:

Own the detailed implementation of environmental legal & regulatory requirements and bp Practices, Procedures and Guides. Drives continuous improvement and plan, Production policies with respect to E&S.

Lead a team of 5 individuals. Act as a role model for E&S in Production encouraging a strong ‘speak up and safety leadership culture. Lead the E&S team in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance, rules and processes whilst providing to the team performance management, technical development e.g. excellence and coaching.

Develop and implement the regional HSSE legal and regulatory requirements. Develop, implement and maintain the regional Compliance Management System.

Lead the Region’s E&S self-verification plan, conducts self verification, reviews environmental self-verification outputs and modifies/changes activities as a result.

Deliver and maintain local E&S processes for the region and implements and provides input to bp Upstream segment level Practices, Procedures and Guides.

Participate in the Upstream E&S Network and owns the E&S field in the Region to maintain the recommended level and capability.

Provide input to annual HSE budget and planning cycle, handles E&S 3rd party specialist consultants, contractor).

Working with C&A teams, support social issues (OMS 7.2 and 7.3 dependent on Regional organisation) and Crisis & Continuity Management Emergency Response to support implementation of oil spill preparedness and response.

Maintain strong communication with key internal (e.g. Health Discipline Lead, HSE Site Advisor, POM) and external collaborators e.g. Regulatory Agencies, represent region in external conferences/networks.

Handle collection and reporting of Entity E&S Performance Data for Regulatory, Entity, Segment and Group reporting.

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Science or Environmental Engineering/Science related subject.

Extensive experience in the Environmental and Regulatory Field, especially within the Oil & Gas Sector or high hazard industry.

Experience leading conversations with the government / regulators

Strong managerial, communication and partnership skills. Able to flex your style to influence a wide range of individuals.

Strong solid understanding of Regional HSSE Regulations

Postgraduate in Environmental Engineering or Science

IEMA Membership, or equivalent

Relevant Contract Accountable Manager training modules

1-day Crisis & Continuity Management Emergency Response training

Resourceful Investigator

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



