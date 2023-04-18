Environmental Coordinator - Crude

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The Environmental Coordinator is responsible for ensuring the environmental compliance for all assets on the bp Pipeline Crude asset which includes supporting all bp employees and contractors performing activities that may result in an environmental impact. The Environmental Coordinator will focus on the integrity and effectiveness of the day-to-day environmental programs and compliance processes, policies, and procedures for the district. This role will manage all district environmental reporting requirements including air, water, waste, etc. including acting as a community liaison as needed. Additionally, the role will collaborate with the operations, maintenance, and construction teams to support the crisis and emergency and crisis management response activities for the asset including fire pre-plans, emergency drills, Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO), and so forth. The Environmental Coordinator will also work closely with the rest of the US Pipelines HSE&C team to implement best practices in environmental management and support continuous improvement opportunities.





Key Accountabilities



Assist district in emergency preparedness and response activities, to include drill development/delivery, maintain Facility Response Plans, and 24/7 environmental support for emergency response.

Manage district environmental permits, including modifications, renewals, and preparation of reports, as well as ensuring timely submittal.

Develop and maintain relationships as the district’s primary liaisons with local and state Environmental regulatory agencies

Provide accurate and timely guidance on all Environmental matters to district personnel.

Complete monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual internal and external reporting including air emission inventories, hazardous and non-hazardous waste reports, GD-GACT, NPDES, SARA, IRIS, CTM, Tier II reports, etc.

Manage district Waste Management Program including submittal of reports and development and custodian of reduction plans.

Assist district personnel on applicable environmental rules, regulations, and policy to ensure compliance is achieved.

Coordinate and participate in and prepare for audits and inspections conducted by regulatory agencies as well as OMS / EMS audits.

Coordinate and deliver annual Environmental training to Operations staff as may be required.

Act as Terminals & Pipelines Subject Matter Expert for environmental regulations (air, water, waste, etc.) and all State/Local environmental regulations within assigned work location.

Support the key deliverables and KPIs for the business as it relates to health and safety strategy.

Provide coaching and leadership to ensure incidents are reported and conduct incident investigations and environmental audits, identify discrepancies, and drive correction actions as needed.

Participates in/on a variety of meetings, task forces, committees, public outreach events, educational exchanges, and other related groups as needed.

Essential Experience and Education



A Bachelor's Degree is required.

Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science and Sustainability, Environmental Health and Safety, Engineering, Industrial Hygiene, or a technical field is preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of related environmental and emergency and crisis management experience; preferably in oil/gas in safety, heavy construction, or pipeline activities.

FEMA National Incident Management System experience.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.