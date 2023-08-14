Environmental Coordinator - Products

The Environmental Coordinator is responsible for ensuring the environmental compliance for all assets on the bp Pipeline Products asset which includes supporting all bp employees and contractors performing activities that may result in an environmental impact. The Environmental Coordinator will focus on the integrity and effectiveness of the day-to-day environmental programs and compliance processes, policies, and procedures for the district. This role will manage all district environmental reporting requirements including air, water, waste, etc. including acting as a community liaison as needed. Additionally, the role will collaborate with the operations, maintenance, and construction teams to support the crisis and emergency and crisis management response activities for the asset including fire pre-plans, emergency drills, Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO), and so forth. The Environmental Coordinator will also work closely with the rest of the US Pipelines HSE&C team to implement best practices in environmental management and support continuous improvement opportunities.
Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Essential Experience and Education
Why Join Us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Air quality management, Biodiversity management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.