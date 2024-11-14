Environmental Coordinator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise.

The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Summary:

Provide environmental compliance support for a portfolio of TA locations to achieve and maintain compliance and manage environmental liability in the most cost-effective manner.

Manage company resources and serve as company liaison with various governmental/regulatory agencies or other outside parties. Ensure all project activities are performed safely in accordance with TA’s policies and procedures

Duties and Responsibilities:

Coordinate response activities to emergency releases and incidents at TA facilities and acquire regulatory and financial closure.

Manage long-term remediation projects, including budgets, regulatory reporting and all environmental consultant activities related to the remediation process.

Maintain eligibility and seek reimbursement from UST Funds.

Maintain and renew environmental permits and registrations and other regulatory/administrative items (i.e. NPDES permits, UST registration, SPCC Plans).

Support development of proactive programs to handle environmental compliance issues.

Provide technical support to Field team members and Support Center (SC) personnel regarding operation, maintenance and compliance of UST systems and pollution control equipment. Includes technical support of Environmental Associate I level staff.

Serve as technical representative, on a limited basis, for Environmental Compliance team on projects with other SC teams, such as Fuel Supply and IT.

Routinely connect with regulatory agencies to resolve demands and notices, including issues arising from UST system inspections. Negotiate permit limits, action items and other requirements.

Identify regulatory required capital upgrades and coordinate capital projects with Environmental Project Manager.

Support development of scope of work and prepare bid solicitation packages. Review proposals and select preferred service/equipment provider.

Appropriate funds, prepare contracts/purchase orders, and review and approve invoices for payment.

Supervise consultants and contractors to ensure quality of work, timely delivery and control costs. Negotiate and resolve disputes and change order requests.

Maintain technical expertise in environmental, regulatory, and business related subjects through literature review, colleague interaction, seminars or special events.

Review electronic and regular mail and process for follow-up action. File electronic copies of mailed and emailed communication, reports, and permits in the Environmental Compliance department’s file management system (Enfos), as appropriate.

Manage project finances (create POs, process invoices) using existing financial management software (Enfos and SAP).

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in geology, environmental science or related field

Minimum 4 years of experience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills required

Strong skills in Microsoft Office, including Excel, required Critical thinking skills to interpret information and accurately

Ability to manage multiple complex assignments.

Detail oriented with problem solving skills

Pro-active, and able to work using own initiative and without close supervision

Team based, collaborative approach to problem solving while interacting with team members form other TA teams



