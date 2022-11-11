The Environmental Engineer (Air) is the subject matter expert on state and federal air quality regulations, provides expertise to ensure activities remain in compliance with rules and regulations, advises on policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements and communicates these requirements consistently and effectively across the business. The Environmental Engineer (Air) executes the permitting, regulatory and compliance strategy to support development and operations activities, develops and supports air quality best management practices and prepares and submits emission inventories and other air-related reports both internally and externally.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080 - $181,486
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Key accountabilities