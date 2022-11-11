Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Environmental Engineer

Environmental Engineer

Environmental Engineer

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142816BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Environmental Engineer (Air) is the subject matter expert on state and federal air quality regulations, provides expertise to ensure activities remain in compliance with rules and regulations, advises on policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements and communicates these requirements consistently and effectively across the business. The Environmental Engineer (Air) executes the permitting, regulatory and compliance strategy to support development and operations activities, develops and supports air quality best management practices and prepares and submits emission inventories and other air-related reports both internally and externally.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080 - $181,486

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Key accountabilities

  • Understand various regulations and communicate requirements and practices to internal stakeholders to ensure compliance with BP corporate requirements and agency rules and regulations.
  • Coordinate, prepare and submit air permit applications and associated technical documents.
  • Facilitate and lead air compliance programs including, but not limited to, equipment inventory, engine stack testing, gas and liquids sampling and LDAR IR camera inspections.
  • Review conditions of approval, provide support and assistance to development and operations teams to ensure compliance obligations are understood and met.
  • Interact with external stakeholders (e.g., regulatory agencies) to ensure and maintain air quality and GHG compliance.
  • Coordinate, prepare and submit compliance paperwork, documentation and reports for local, state and federal compliance, such as EPA New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) Subpart JJJJ, Subpart OOOO, Subpart OOOOa, NESHAP ZZZZ and GHGRP annual reports (Subparts W, C, NN, PP, UU and RR), including performing engineering calculations and modeling.
  • Facilitate and lead environmental compliance database data quality improvements and business process flow standardization.
  • Collaborate with internal stakeholders (engineering, operations, legal, policy and regulatory) to proactively identify, analyze, assess impact of, and develop mitigation strategies to manage, potential air emissions risks and policies
  • Provide air compliance technical support on the implementation of emission reduction efforts.
  • Make dedicated trips to the field to work with operations personnel to achieve air compliance, improve air quality and gain a better understanding of operations.
  • Coordinate air quality permit and compliance third-party audits.
  • Assist with the development of air quality best management practices and business processes.
  • Prepare GHG emissions reduction estimates for new projects, prepare monthly updates and prepare and submit internal GHG reports
  • Provide environmental support and guidance (air, waste and water) through electronic Management of Change (eMOC) review or by direct request for projects to ensure compliance obligations are met.
  • Prepare and submit annual SARA Tier II reports and prepare and submit internal environmental (waste, water and biodiversity) reports
  • Provide environmental technical knowledge and training to operations and engineering early in the planning process to proactively embed environmental considerations into design, planning, and implementation.
  • Provide project management, including preparing requests for proposals, work orders, and supervision of contractors.
  • Participate in and collaborate with applicable external environmental and regulatory workgroups and committees.

Essential education
  • Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or other relevant technical/science-related degree.

Essential experience and job requirements
  • Eight or more years of environmental engineering with an emphasis on air quality in the oil and gas industry.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of federal and state air quality rules and regulations; specific experience with LDNR, TCEQ and EPA NSPS and Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule (Subpart W and NSPS OOOOa experience preferred).
  • Awareness of air dispersion modeling software and engineering stimulation software to model and estimate emissions.
  • Experience in midstream gathering & boosting segments is a plus.
  • Experience reviewing SPCC/SPC plans and experience providing support/review of waste program/plan development is a plus.
  • Critical thinker, innovative and agile in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner.
  • Demonstrated project management skills, including proactive in planning ahead and problem solving.
  • Successful working independently and as a team player

