As the Environmental Engineer, you will provide deep expertise on all refinery environmental aspects and impacts covering existing operations, site demolition and new projects (namely KRF and H2Kwinana) to ensure compliance with corporate and regulatory requirements. You will also be required to manage the Kwinana site environmental monitoring and reporting requirements.



Data collation and preparation of reports to satisfy the annual BP and regulatory reporting commitments

Provide environmental advice to the Kwinana site for operational, maintenance and project activities (in particular ongoing site demolition work and future projects as required)

Act as the environmental contact for the site demolition work including participation in risk assessments and generation of waste solution ideas for the “hard to dispose of waste”

Actively participate in relevant internal and external environmental networks

Lead/participate in investigations of actual or potential licence exceedances (if required)

Act as backup for other Environmental Engineer roles where required

Working with Contractors

Communication and engagement

Regulatory compliance

Continuous improvement

Metrics and Reporting - mastery

Education- Minimum Tertiary qualification in Environmental Engineering or an equivalent discipline.

Minimum Tertiary qualification in Environmental Engineering or an equivalent discipline. Sound and relevant experience in environmental discipline

Mathematical and modelling skills

Knowledge of relevant environmental regulations and applicability to operating sites

Efficient use of Excel

Good communication skills both written and oral

Strong organisational capability

Ability to influence individuals and organise team to deliver results Knowledge / use of atmospheric dispersion models

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.